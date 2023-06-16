Malta vs England LIVE: Result and reaction from Euro 2024 qualifier after Trent Alexander-Arnold nets stunner
Malta 0-4 England: Alexander-Arnold, Harry Kane, Callum Wilson and an own goal saw Gareth Southgate’s men cruise to an expected win
England resume their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign on Friday night as they face Malta away from home with the plan of maintaining their winning start.
Gareth Southgate’s side defeated both of their most likely rivals for a top-two finish, Ukraine and Italy, in their opening two matches in this qualifying campaign while Malta have lost to Italy as well as North Macedonia - who the Three Lions will face next week.
This round of fixtures is quite forgiving for England, especially after such a long season, and Southgate will be expecting his side to take a big step closer to qualifying for the next summer’s finals in Germany.
The England boss will need to make some key decisions in terms of personnel, especially when it comes to his Manchester City stars who only ended their season last week. Eberechi Eze is in mind to make his debut and many of the squad’s fringe or inexperienced players could get the nod in a game England should dominate.
Relive all the action as England thump Malta:
FT Malta 0-4 England
England’s Trent Alexander-Arnold speaking to Channel 4: “I enjoyed it. I love playing football and being on the pitch and representing my country. To play the full 90 minutes, I was happy. After the little break at the end of the season, it was about getting fitness back in my legs. I enjoyed it and I’ll remember that one.
“I think my first touch was a little bit sloppy. I wanted to hit through the ball but I’ve set it outside my body and I just thought ‘go across the keeper’. As soon as I hit it, I knew it was going towards the goal.
“I don’t know. I think potentially [I can play in midfield more]. I haven’t played it too much but it feels comfortable. It feels natural, I will say that. It’s somewhere I can see myself playing. I want to make sure I am regularly on the team sheet and today was a good foundation to build on.
“Hopefully I am one of those players that can be used in a number of positions. I’m not bothered where I play as long as I’m playing. No matter what position I’m playing in, I will give my all and try and win the game.
“Regarding England, the manager has always tried to find a way to get me into the team ands with the quality, of the players who play in those positions, it’s been difficult to find that. I think the role I’ve been playing with club football, it’s a new avenue. It’s still early doors, it’s only one match. But it’s important that when I get the opportunity, I take it.”
FT Malta 0-4 England
Full-time: Malta 0-4 England
90+3 mins: England’s Euro 2024 qualifying campaign continues with a third straight victory. Malta were outclassed from the very start and England made them pay.
Pushed into a midfield role, Trent Alexander-Arnold was brilliant in the first half and set up the opener before scoring a belter for the second goal.
Harry Kane then won and converted a penalty before half-time and Callum Wilson came off the bench to add a fourth late in the second half.
England’s march to Germany goes on.
Malta 0-4 England
90 mins: Three minutes of added time to play.
Malta 0-4 England
86 mins: Phil Foden fizzes on another corner for England and picks out Callum Wilson in what is probably the best chance they’ve created from these set pieces.
Wilson meets the ball in the air but nods it wide of the target.
GOAL! Malta 0-4 England (Wilson, 83’)
83 mins: England have their fourth! The penalty was soft but Callum Wilson slotted it away with ease and class. This result will beefo up England’s goal difference which may come into play later in the campaign.
Penalty to England!
Malta 0-3 England
82 mins: The referee looks at the replay and points to the spot. Callum Wilson is going to take it.
Malta 0-3 England
81 mins: Callum Wilson looks to whip in cross from the right side and strikes Steve Borg on the hand. England appeal for a penalty but the referee waves them away.
VAR gets involved and tells the official to take a look at the pitchside monitor.
Malta 0-3 England
As much as Gareth Southgate’s England team have impressed and given the fans some great moments over the years they do tend to fall into stages of ‘boring’ football, especially in games like this one which is a mismatch.
Malta 0-3 England
78 mins: Substitution for Malta as Jurgen Degabriele comes on replacing Notts County’s Jodi Jones.
