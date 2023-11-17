✕ Close Cole Palmer on his first England call-up

England football team have already qualified for Euro 2024 but there are still a couple of qualifying fixtures to play before the campaign concludes. The Three Lions face Malta this evening and North Macedonia on Monday as they bid to finish top of Group C and receive a high seeding at next summer’s tournament in Germany.

Gareth Southgate will hope to use these fixtures to bed in some of the fringe players in his squad with the likes of Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa and Cole Palmer set for some gametime.

All three could feature against Malta who are bottom of the group and without a point with just this one match left to play. They lost the reverse fixture 4-0 back in June and have a more task to take any points off England at Wembley. If Southgate does start some of the lesser experienced members of the squad, Malta will believe they have a chance of challenging the Three Lions though this encounter should be a relatively simple outing for the national side.

