England vs Malta LIVE: Team news and line ups from Euro 2024 qualifier at Wembley tonight
Gareth Southgate’s side are looking to go unbeaten through Group C
England football team have already qualified for Euro 2024 but there are still a couple of qualifying fixtures to play before the campaign concludes. The Three Lions face Malta this evening and North Macedonia on Monday as they bid to finish top of Group C and receive a high seeding at next summer’s tournament in Germany.
Gareth Southgate will hope to use these fixtures to bed in some of the fringe players in his squad with the likes of Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa and Cole Palmer set for some gametime.
All three could feature against Malta who are bottom of the group and without a point with just this one match left to play. They lost the reverse fixture 4-0 back in June and have a more task to take any points off England at Wembley. If Southgate does start some of the lesser experienced members of the squad, Malta will believe they have a chance of challenging the Three Lions though this encounter should be a relatively simple outing for the national side.
England vs Malta prediction
Malta failed to have a shot against England in the reverse fixture at their home ground and things should play out in a similar way tonight. Gareth Southgate’s team will dominate and look to notch up as big a score as they can.
Jordan Pickford, or whichever goalkeeper Southgate elects to go with, will be in for a quiet time while the attacking talent will all be eager to get on the field.
England should win comfortably.
England 5-0 Malta.
England vs Malta team news and predicted line ups
England have suffered a number of withdrawals from their squad for this fixture and their final qualifier against North Macedonia, with Jude Bellingham and James Maddison the headline names pulling out after strong starts to the season. There is still no place for Raheem Sterling among Gareth Southgate’s group, though, with Chelsea teammate Cole Palmer earning a call up instead and perhaps in line for a senior international debut.
Kemar Reid has earned a first call up for Malta, with the Floriana player now a naturalised citizen of the country. Jodi Jones of Notts County is among the foreign-based contingent and should feature up front, while midfielder Teddy Teuma is also back amongst things after missing the fixture against Italy earlier in the month with an ankle injury.
Predicted line-ups
England XI: Pickford; Walker, Maguire, Guehi, Trippier; Alexander-Arnold, Rice, Gallagher; Saka, Kane, Foden.
Malta XI: Bonnello; Mbong, S. Borg, Pepe, J. Borg, Camenzuli; Teuma, Guillaumier, Muscat; Jones, Nwoko.
How to watch England vs Malta
England vs Malta is due to kick off at 7.45pm GMT on Friday 17 November at Wembley Stadium in London.
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Channel 4, with coverage on the channel from 7pm GMT. A live stream will be available via the Channel 4 website and app.
England vs Malta
Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s international break action as England host Malta at Wembley in a qualifying match for Euro 2024.
The Three Lions have already secured their spot at next summer’s tournament and are aiming to finish at the top of the group in order to gain a high seeding for the Euros - which should lead to an easier group for that competition.
A few members of Gareth Southgate’s initial squad have dropped so their may be some surprises included in tonight’s starting line-up. Cole Palmer, Rico Lewis and Ezri Konsa have all been called up so they may feature over the next two matches with England also taking on North Macedonia on Monday.
We’ll have all the updates, team news and match action throughout the night so stick with us as e build up to kick off at 7.45pm.
