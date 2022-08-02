Jump to content
England sell over 20,000 tickets for World Cup qualifier after Euro 2022 win

The Lionesses will face Luxembourg at Stoke’s bet365 Stadium in September

Andy Sims
Tuesday 02 August 2022 14:29
Comments
England were crowned European champions (Danny Lawson/PA)
(PA Wire)

England have already sold more than 20,000 tickets for their first match on home soil since their stunning Euro 2022 final victory over Germany.

The European champions face Luxembourg in a World Cup qualifier at Stoke’s bet365 Stadium on Tuesday, September 6.

The Lionesses tweeted: “We’ve now sold more than 20,000 tickets for our game against Luxembourg in September during the first sale window.

“Further tickets will go on sale at a later date, with more information to follow in the coming weeks.”

England return to action in a qualifier away to Austria three days earlier on Saturday, September 3.

Sarina Wiegman’s side currently top Group D with a maximum 24 points from eight matches, five points ahead of closest rivals Austria.

Meanwhile, the Women’s Super League is already feeling the Lionesses effect with clubs reporting a surge in ticket sales ahead of the big kick-off next month.

Wembley matchwinner Chloe Kelly’s club Manchester City have seen a huge uptake in ticket sales for their opening match, against Beth Mead’s Arsenal at The Academy Stadium, even though the fixture is still five weeks away.

The previous record attendance for the stadium, 5,371, was against Manchester United last season. The ground’s capacity is 7,000 but it was reduced due to Covid restrictions, and this time it is expected to be a sell-out.

Chloe Kelly will be back in action for Manchester City next month (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)

City, who also have Lionesses’ heroes Kiera Walsh, Ellen White and Lauren Hemp among their ranks, have sold a record number of season tickets, which were selling well during the Euros and surged again after Sunday’s final.

There is also huge interest in the next derby against United, which is due to be played at the Etihad Stadium, in December.

Chelsea have also confirmed an uplift in ticket sales for their opening match of the season, against West Ham at Stamford Bridge on September 11.

