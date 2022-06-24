England vs Netherlands LIVE: Lionesses team news, line-ups and more tonight

✕ Close Lucy Bronze warms-up with England

England continue their preparations for their Euro 2022 campaign with a match against the Netherlands tonight as Dutch coach Sarina Wiegman takes on her former team at Elland Road. Wiegman guided the Netherlands to European Championship glory in 2017 and they also reached the final of the 2019 tournament meaning they head into this summer’s competition as one of the favourites alongside England.

The Lionesses faced a resolute Belgium side at Molineux last Thursday in their first match since announcing the 23-player squad for the Euros and ran out 3-0 winners after Chloe Kelly broke the deadlock in the second half. They face a tougher test against the Netherlands this evening though as the visitors have a very talented squad including Arsenal playmaker Vivianne Miedema.

This will be England’s last game on home soil before the tournament as they will fly out to Switzerland for a training camp after tonight’s match and face their hosts in a final warm-up on 30th June. The Lionesses remain unbeaten under Wiegman and with less than two weeks to go until the start of the Euros would like to put down a marker in front of their home fans before kicking off their home tournament at Old Trafford.

Follow all the action from Elland Road as England take on the Netherlands: