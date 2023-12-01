England vs Netherlands LIVE: Lionesses team news and line-ups from Nations League fixture at Wembley
Olympics qualification is on the line as the Lionesses host the Netherlands at Wembley
England must beat the Netherlands at Wembley to keep their hopes of topping their Women’s Nations League group and qualifying for next summer’s Olympics alive.
The Lionesses suffered a shock defeat to Belgium last month, having also been beaten by the Dutch in September, and sit third in Group A1 after four games. The Lionesses have suffered a World Cup hangover and their first real dip in form after going unbeaten in their first 30 matches under Sarina Wiegman.
It means England face must-win games against the Netherlands tonight and Scotland at Hampden on Tuesday to have any hope of topping Nations League Group A1- but they also need results to go their way.
England sit three points behind the Netherlands and one point behind Belgium with two games remaining and the Lionesses must reach the Nations League final to secure Great Britain a place at next summer’s Games.
Follow all the live action in the blog below and here are the England vs Netherlands latest odds.
The cup specialists have so far struggled with the new league. After winning the Euros and reaching the World Cup final, the Lionesses face the prospect of a rare failure in the inaugural Women’s Nations League. England must beat Netherlands at Wembley on Friday and then Scotland at Hampden on Tuesday to have any chance of topping their group. But given Sarina Wiegman also won the Euros and reached the World Cup final with her native Netherlands, allowing the Dutchwoman to claim the title of the ultimate tournament manager, perhaps the return to must-win, knockout football will suit the Lionesses ahead of a decisive week.
The Lionesses are back in ‘must-win’ mode: Here’s why it can suit them
After a World Cup hangover, England must beat the Netherlands at Wembley to keep their hopes of qualifying for the Paris Olympics alive
What would the Lionesses then need to do to qualify for the Olympics?
England must reach the Nations League final to be sure of their place at the Olympics next summer, as the nominated side for Team GB.
Both Nations League finalists will qualify for the Paris Games - unless one of those teams is France, who qualify automatically.
If France reach the Nations final, the automatic qualification spot will go to the winner of the third place playoff in the Nations League finals.
France, Denmark and Spain are top of Groups A2, A3 and A4 ahead of the final two rounds of fixtures.
What do the Lionesses need to do for Team GB to qualify for the Olympics?
England face two must-win Nations League games against the Netherlands and Scotland
What is the team news?
England are without captain Millie Bright after the Chelsea defender withdrew from the squad due to a knee injury. The centre-back was replaced by Manchester United’s Millie Turner and goalkeeper Mary Earps will captain the Lionesses in her absence.
Beth Mead is back in the England squad for the first time in over a year after returning from an ACL injury. The Euros golden boot winner adds to Sarina Wiegman’s options in the forward line, with Lauren James, Lauren Hemp and Chloe Kelly all in form.
Vivianne Miedema is also set to return for the Netherlands after her own injury absence and could join Lieke Martens and Jill Roord in attack, but Andries Jonker is likely to stick with Juventus forward Lineth Beerensteyn.
Predicted line-ups
England: Earps; Bronze, Carter, Greenwood, Charles; Walsh, Stanway; Hemp, James, Kelly; Daly
Netherlands: Van Domselaar; Dijkstra, Spitse, Janssen; Pelova, Groenen, Van de Donk, Brugts; Roord; Beerensteyn, Martens
When is England vs Netherlands?
The Nations League fixture kicks off at 7:45pm on Friday 1 December at Wembley Stadium.
How can I watch it and what TV channel is it on?
The fixture will be shown live on ITV 4, with coverage kicking off from 7pm. It will also be available to stream live on the ITV X website.
The fixture will be shown live on ITV 4, with coverage kicking off from 7pm. It will also be available to stream live on the ITV X website.
Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s live blog bringing you all the latest news and updates from the must-win clash at Wembley.
It is due to be a cold evening in the capital, but that does not detract away from the fact that this is a must-win match for the Lionesses.
