Sarina Wiegman says England 'know what we have to do' against Netherlands

England must beat the Netherlands at Wembley to keep their hopes of topping their Women’s Nations League group and qualifying for next summer’s Olympics alive.

The Lionesses suffered a shock defeat to Belgium last month, having also been beaten by the Dutch in September, and sit third in Group A1 after four games. The Lionesses have suffered a World Cup hangover and their first real dip in form after going unbeaten in their first 30 matches under Sarina Wiegman.

It means England face must-win games against the Netherlands tonight and Scotland at Hampden on Tuesday to have any hope of topping Nations League Group A1- but they also need results to go their way.

England sit three points behind the Netherlands and one point behind Belgium with two games remaining and the Lionesses must reach the Nations League final to secure Great Britain a place at next summer’s Games.

Follow all the live action in the blog below