North Macedonia vs England LIVE: Team news and line-ups from Euro 2024 qualifier tonight
The Three Lions search for consecutive wins after beating Malta on Friday
England have travelled to Skopje for their final outing of the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign as they take on North Macedonia this evening.
The Three Lions are hoping to see out qualifying without a loss as they are unbeaten through their seven matches so far, winning six and drawing once against Ukraine. They have already secured a place at the tournament in Germany next summer and are guaranteed to finish top of Group C.
Gareth Southgate’s side defeated Malta 2-0 at Wembley on Friday night but they were sluggish and disjointed throughout meaning the manager will be looking for a much-improved performance in tonight’s contest.
North Macedonia sit fourth in the group having only beaten Malta so far. Earlier in the campaign they drew 1-1 with Italy and put up a good fight against the European champions last time out before fading to a 5-2 defeat. With home advantage on their side as well, the hosts will make things challenging for England if they are not at their best.
North Macedonia vs England prediction
Follow their less than stellar outing against Malta last Friday, England will be looking to impress as they take on North Macedonia away from home tonight. Expect a much-improved performance, albeit against sterner opposition.
North Macedonia 1-4 England.
Early team news and predicted line-ups
Gareth Southgate has had to deal with a host of injuries in this camp with Jude Bellingham, James Maddison, Levi Colwill, Callum Wilson and Lewis Dunk all pulling out, while Kalvin Phillips was unavailable for personal reasons.
Kieran Tripper has since also departed the squad due to a personal matter, Jarrod Bowen is injured, while Marcus Rashford might not be risked on Monday after being substituted following a collision with Trent Alexander-Arnold in the game against Malta.
North Macedonia head coach Blagoja Milevski, meanwhile, may look to rotate his team following their defeat against Italy, with Jani Atanasov - scorer of a brace off the bench against Italy - potentially in line for a start.
Predicted line-ups
North Macedonia XI: Dimitrievski, Ashkovski, Serafimov, Musliu, Dimoski, Atanasov, Elezi, Alioski, Ristovski, Bardhi, Elmas.
England XI: Pickford; Walker, Konsa, Maguire, Lewis; Alexander-Arnold, Rice, Gallagher; Grealish, Kane, Saka.
How to watch North Macedonia vs England
North Macedonia vs England is due to kick off at 7.45pm GMT tonight, Monday 20 November, at the National Arena Tose Proeski in Skopje.
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Channel 4, with coverage on the channel from 7pm GMT. A live stream will be available via the Channel 4 website and app.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
North Macedonia vs England
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Euro 2024 qualifier as England take on North Macedonia in the final qualifying match of their campaign.
The Three Lions have already secured a spot in Germany for next summer’s tournament and Friday night’s victory over Malta ensured they will finish top of Group C.
The team’s performance during that 2-0 victory was suspect though and at times they were challenged by a side that haven’t won a match during this qualifying run.
Gareth Southgate will be hoping his players can round out 2023 in style with another victory tonight but more importantly a performance the fans can get behind which will give England some momentum heading into the new year.
We’ll have all the team news, updates and match action throughout the evening so stick around as we build up to kick off at 7.45pm.
