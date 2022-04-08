The shine of North Macedonia hosting England in a World Cup qualifier has been overshadowed with the news Leah Williamson is the team’s new captain.

Steph Houghton had held the position since 2014 but with her recent injuries keeping her out of matches, manager Sarina Wiegman wanted some continuity in the team ahead of the Euros this summer.

“This decision gives us continuity at this important final period as we build towards the tournament. It is important we give everyone clarity,” she said.

“Leah has been a great leader for us and I know she will continue to set the example we need in her work on and off the pitch.”

And Arsenal star Williamson has spoken of her joy at the appointment, saying: “This is an incredibly proud moment for me and my family.

“I am honoured to be asked to lead us at the Euros. Steph Houghton is one of this country’s all-time greats and to follow in her footsteps - and all of those special names who have led the team in the past - means so much.”

But who has been selected and how can fans watch? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 7pm on Friday, 8 April at the Toshe Proeski Arena.

How can I watch?

The game will be available to watch on ITV4 and fans can also stream the game on the ITV Hub.

Team news

Beth England and Niamh Charles, both Chelsea players, have had to withdraw from the squad after testing positive for Covid.

Steph Houghton is out with injury and Fran Kirby is being rested by Chelsea so she won’t be involved. In good news, England now have a confirmed captain as Leah Williamson has been named the skipper ahead of this summer’s Euros.

Predicted line-ups

England: Earps; Bronze; Greenwood, Carter; Walsh, Williamson, Stanway; Hemp, Toone, Mead, Russo.

Prediction

It is set to be another heavy victory with the Lionesses back to some of their best form after winning the Arnold Clark Cup. North Macedonia are 132nd in the world and so a good result for them would be to keep England from scoring for as long as possible or an onslaught could be on the cards. England 10-0 North Macedonia.