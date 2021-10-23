Ellen White will look to close in on the all-time England goalscoring record when the Lionesses host Northern Ireland at Wembley Stadium tonight in World Cup qualifying.

The Manchester City striker is three goals short of Kelly Smith’s tally of 46, and is only one strike away from joining Kerry Davis in second place on the all-time list.

England will also make history as they play in a competitive fixture at Wembley Stadium for the first time since it reopened in 2007. The Lionesses had previously played two friendly matches against Germany in 2009 and 2014, while Team GB had featured at the national stadium during the 2012 Olympics.

Sarina Wiegman’s side made a winning start to World Cup qualifying last month when they opened Group D by thrashing North Macedonia 8-0 and putting 10 past Luxembourg without reply. Northern Ireland also won their opening two games, beating both Latvia and Luxembourg by a 4-0 scoreline.

Here’s all you need to know before the match tonight.

When is England vs Northern Ireland?

The match will kick off at 5:15pm BST on Saturday 23 October.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on ITV 1, with coverage starting from 4:30pm. The match will also be streamed live on the ITV Hub.

What is the team news?

England are without the injured Manchester City trio of captain Steph Houghton, right back Lucy Bronze and goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck, but Keira Walsh has returned to the squad after missing September’s matches.

Manchester United’s Katie Zelem and Alessia Russo and Aston Villa goalkeeper Hannah Hampton could make their England debuts, but Sarina Wiegman is expected to name a strong side and is unlikely to make too many changes from her September line-ups.

Leah Williamson is expected to continue to captain the side in Houghton’s absence and resume her midfield role, despite playing in defence for Arsenal this season.

Northern Ireland have been hit with a double blow as both of their Women’s Super League players have been ruled out of the Wembley contest. Everton striker Simone Magill is unavailable due to a personal issue while defender Rebecca Holloway is considered a major injury doubt.

Possible line-ups

England: Earps; Daly, Bright, Greenwood, Stokes; Toone, Williamson, Kirby; Hemp, White, Mead

Northern Ireland: Burns; McKenna, Nelson, McFadden, Vance; McCarron, Furness, Callaghan, McGuiness; Wade, Wilson

Odds

England: 1/50

Draw: 13/1

Northern Ireland: 18/1

Prediction

These two sides met in February, prior to the World Cup qualification draw, with England running out 6-0 winners at St George’s Park. In front of a Wembley crowd, it could be a similar story this time. England 5-0 Northern Ireland