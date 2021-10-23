England welcome Northern Ireland to Wembley Stadium this afternoon in what is a historic fixture for the Lionesses.

Having previously only played in friendly matches against Germany in 2009 and 2014, the team are set to play in their first competitive fixture at the national stadium since it reopened in 2007.

They host a Northern Ireland side who joined England in making a perfect start to World Cup qualifying last month, as Kenny Shiels’ side defeated Luxembourg and Latvia, both by a 4-0 scoreline.

England also cruised to opening wins against North Macedonia and Luxembourg under Sarina Wiegman, but they are set for a sterner test against a side who reached the Euro 2022 finals following their playoff win over Ukraine in April.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match this evening.

When is England vs Northern Ireland?

The match will kick off at 5:15pm BST on Saturday 23 October.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on ITV 1, with coverage starting from 4:30pm. The match will also be streamed live on the ITV Hub.

What is the team news?

England are without the injured Manchester City trio of captain Steph Houghton, right back Lucy Bronze and goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck, but Keira Walsh has returned to the squad after missing September’s matches.

Manchester United’s Katie Zelem and Alessia Russo and Aston Villa goalkeeper Hannah Hampton could make their England debuts, but Sarina Wiegman is expected to name a strong side and is unlikely to make too many changes from her September line-ups.

Leah Williamson is expected to continue to captain the side in Houghton’s absence and resume her midfield role, despite playing in defence for Arsenal this season.

Northern Ireland have been hit with a double blow as both of their Women’s Super League players have been ruled out of the Wembley contest. Everton striker Simone Magill is unavailable due to a personal issue while defender Rebecca Holloway is considered a major injury doubt.

Possible line-ups

England: Earps; Daly, Bright, Greenwood, Stokes; Toone, Williamson, Kirby; Hemp, White, Mead

Northern Ireland: Burns; McKenna, Nelson, McFadden, Vance; McCarron, Furness, Callaghan, McGuiness; Wade, Wilson

Odds

England: 1/50

Draw: 13/1

Northern Ireland: 18/1

Prediction

These two sides met in February, prior to the World Cup qualification draw, with England running out 6-0 winners at St George’s Park. In front of a Wembley crowd, it could be a similar story this time. England 5-0 Northern Ireland