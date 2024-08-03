Jump to content

Pep Guardiola happy at Manchester City amid England speculation

The Football Association is recruiting for Gareth Southgate's successor after he stepped down following last month's Euro 2024 final defeat by Spain.

Pa Sport Staff
Saturday 03 August 2024 09:06
Pep Guardiola’s contract at Manchester City expires next summer (Nick Potts/PA)
Pep Guardiola's contract at Manchester City expires next summer (Nick Potts/PA)

Pep Guardiola insists he is committed to Manchester City as England continue their search for a new manager.

The Football Association is recruiting for Gareth Southgate’s successor after he stepped down following last month’s Euro 2024 final defeat by Spain.

The August 2 deadline for applications has now passed with Guardiola insisting he is happy at Premier League champions City with a season left to run on his contract.

Pep Guardiola’s contract at Manchester City expires next summer (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pep Guardiola's contract at Manchester City expires next summer (Martin Rickett/PA)

Guardiola told reporters during City’s pre-season tour of the United States: “I am here, I am really pleased. I cannot say anything. I don’t know where it has come from. I am really satisfied here.

“I am desperate for when the players are ready to come back to start to train all together and refresh what we have to do.”

Guardiola’s comments come at the end of a week that saw two other high profile candidates to replace Southgate distance themselves from the England job.

Gareth Southgate stepped down as England boss last month (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Gareth Southgate stepped down as England boss last month (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe stated that he has not received any official contact from the FA while former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp ruled himself out of contention.

Howe has been one of the bookmakers’ favourites for the role, with England Under-21 manager Lee Carsley and former Chelsea and Brighton coach Graham Potter also leading contenders.

It was reported that the FA would consider an interim option if it meant Guardiola would take charge of England once his City contract expires next summer.

