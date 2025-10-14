England player ratings vs Latvia: Gordon and Kane scintillating as Three Lions seal World Cup qualification

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England have sealed their place at the 2026 World Cup after romping to a straightforward 5-0 win in Latvia.

Harry Kane had the ball in the net inside 30 seconds and while the flag quickly went up to rule it out for offside, it acted as a sign of things to come on a dominant night in Riga.

It was Anthony Gordon who broke the deadlock for the Three Lions, cutting inside before firing into the far corner, before Kane produced a similarly clinical finish to double their lead.

The England skipper then brought his tally to two from the spot in first-half stoppage time, with his penalty putting the result beyond doubt ahead of the interval.

Djed Spence’s delightful cross brought about England’s fourth of the night near the hour mark as Maksims Tonisevs knocked into his own net, before Eberechi Eze put the icing on the cake with a goal of his own four minutes from time.

Here are how the England players rated from the 5-0 win in Riga:

Jordan Pickford, 6

Completely inactive for the first hour as England controlled the ball. His only real concern on the night was keeping warm in the rain. He was finally called into action as he produced a routine stop in the 68th minute, a couple of minutes after he nearly fluffed a clearance outside of his own box.

Djed Spence, 8

A useful asset on the overlap when travelling forward and did what he needed to do at the back, getting the better of his duels with Andrejs Ciganiks when covering his right side. Instigated England’s fourth, whipping in a perfect cross that ended up bouncing in off of Maksims Tonisevs.

Ezri Konsa, 8

Considered a guilty party when Latvia optimistically appealed for a penalty against the Aston Villa defender after the ball hit his arm. There was nothing he could really do about it and the referee rightly waved it away. He later got caught out of position to let Gutkovskis get in behind, but just as he was about to let fly, he produced a superb recovery tackle to ensure no damage was done.

open image in gallery Ezri Konsa produced a massive tackle to protect England’s clean sheet ( The FA via Getty Images )

John Stones, 7

Called into action to defend a wonderful delivery into the box from the right, proving equal to it as he nodded away. Did what he need to do when asked, defensively sound. Subbed.

Myles Lewis-Skelly, 5

Much of Latvia’s limited threat came down his side, often failing to defend whippy crosses that caused England the most trouble during the first half. Off the pace for much of the contest. Unless he finds favour again at Arsenal, that might be his last England appearance for a while.

Declan Rice, 7

Often the man to regain possession for England in the middle of the park though looked in some pain when it appeared he was stamped on by a Latvia foot. Strong distribution and consistent with the quality of his crosses. Subbed.

open image in gallery Declan Rice put in a decent shift against Latvia ( The FA via Getty Images )

Elliot Anderson, 8

Another encouraging performance by the relative England newbie, showing himself as comfortable on the ball and not afraid to progress the game forward. Combined intricately with Rogers to fashion a shooting opportunity in the box, one he could only slice wide.

Bukayo Saka, 7

Linked up nicely with Rogers but his final product wasn’t always there, curling over as England searched for an opener. Still as tenacious as ever and drew a booking from Balodis after winning the ball back on the edge of the Latvia box. Was the provider of Kane’s first, although quietened after the break with Spence doing more damage down the right. Subbed.

open image in gallery Bukayo Saka in action for England ( AP )

Morgan Rogers, 6

Quiet for the most part but showed signs of life when providing quick releases in the final third. Tried showing the odd bit of trickery, attempting to dance through the Latvia defence but to mixed success. Subbed.

Anthony Gordon, 8

Started on the front foot down the left, proving trouble for the Latvia defence as he peppered their box with crosses. Often the man in white providing the attacking impetus and flair, there was no surprise that he was the one to break the deadlock for England, cutting inside and curling into the far corner exquisitely. Kept up the intensity until his number went up. Subbed.

Harry Kane, 9

He had the ball in the net inside 30 seconds, only to have see his quickfire opener ruled out for offside. The England skipper would go onto miss a rare sitter, volleying wide from close range. But in the form he’s in - having scored 18 goals in 10 games for Bayern this season - it wasn’t going to take him long to find the net. He clinically drilled in England’s second, giving them the breathing space that all but confirmed the Three Lions’ qualification for next summer’s World Cup. He then won England a penalty a few minutes later - having nearly had his shirt pulled off his back - which he converted to put the result beyond any doubt. Unlucky not to get his hat-trick as the game went on. A captain’s display.

open image in gallery Harry Kane fired England to the World Cup (Bradley Collyer/PA) ( PA Wire )

Substitutes

Jordan Henderson (for Rice, 60’), 6

The Brentford man is still very much in the England fold and did a decent job at controlling the midfield - not that Latvia ever threatened to take control themselves.

Eberechi Eze (for Rogers, 60’), 8

The architect of a beautifully-worked corner that fell to the feet of Kane - unlucky not to see an assist come from it as the skipper’s effort was well saved. He did get a goal, though, tip-toeing into the box before nestling his finish into the far corner. An impressive cameo.

open image in gallery Eberechi Eze scored off the bench for England ( Getty Images )

Jarrod Bowen (for Saka, 60’), 7

Linked up nicely with Anderson and was nearly played in by the Nottingham Forest midfielder, only to see the chance cut out by a Latvia body. Notched an assist for fellow subsitute Eze’s goal.

Dan Burn (for Stones, 71’), 7

Helped maintain England’s clean sheet, coming up with a potentially goal-saving block moments before the clock ticked over to 90. Solid.

Marcus Rashford (for Gordon, 71’), 7

Lively down the left after his introduction, unafraid to drive at his man and test the Latvia defence with crosses.