Latvia vs England live: Three Lions seek win to secure World Cup 2026 qualification
Thomas Tuchel’s side will confirm their place at the top of Group K with victory tonight
England are potentially 90 minutes away from booking their spot at next summer’s World Cup and know that a victory over Latvia in tonight’s match will guarantee them a place at the tournament.
The Three Lions sit top of their European group with a maximum of 15 points from their five matches and are yet to concede a goal during this qualifying campaign. It’s been an impressive start to Thomas Tuchel’s tenure with the German head coach winning six of his seven matches so far.
Such is the state of the group that England would secure top spot if they collect another three points and manage to qualify for the World Cup with two games remaining. Latvia, meanwhile, must win both of their next two matches to maintain the chance of a playoff place but that is highly unlikely.
Tuchel confirmed that England captain, Harry Kane, is fit for tonight’s clash and with Ollie Watkins withdrawing from the squad due to injury Kane looks set to feature from the start.
Follow all the team news and updates with our live blog below:
England XI to face Latvia
England XI: Pickford; Spence, Konsa, Stones, Lewis-Skelly; Rice, Anderson; Saka, Rogers, Gordon; Kane
First time in Riga
Tuchel’s side should not be too troubled against a side currently ranked 137th in the world, even if they are stepping into the unknown with a first ever visit to Riga.
The return fixture in March, which England won 3-0 in Tuchel’s second match in charge, is the only previous meeting between the two sides.
Latvia can no longer qualify for the World Cup, currently sitting fourth in the group with five points.
They drew 2-2 with Andorra on Friday, having also beaten the minnows in their reverse fixture while drawing with Albania.
The audition continues
Thomas Tuchel raised eyebrows by leaving out Jude Bellingham, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish this month in order to reward the players who performed so well in September’s camp.
Some of them, such as Morgan Rogers, Elliot Anderson and Anthony Gordon, further strengthened their position in the side against Wales and should get another opportunity to shine in Latvia.
Tuchel named a strong squad against Wales, knowing there was a long enough turnaround before the trip to Latvia, and will again go strong tonight.
How many European teams will qualify for the World Cup?
A total of 16 European teams will qualify for the expanded tournament next year. The 2026 World Cup will feature 48 nations and will be held across Canada, Mexico and the United States.
The 12 qualifying group winners will automatically secure places at the tournament, with the remaining four spots being won through a play-off competition featuring the 12 second-place teams.
As of yet, no European nation has secured qualification, but England can be the first team to do so.
How can England qualify for the World Cup tonight?
England currently sit at the top of Group K with 15 points, having won all five of their qualifying matches so far. That is a perfect record, bettered only by Norway in Group I, who have won all six of their games. Albania sit second in the table with 11 points, but have played one game more than the Three Lions, while Serbia, currently third, are eight points behind them with 7.
Victory over Latvia this evening would give England another three points and take them to 18, with two matches left to play. That would mean Albania would be unable to catch up – as the maximum number of points they can win is 17 – and England would secure their place at the top of the group. They would then qualify for the World Cup as group winners.
Pickford on staying focused during quiet spells
Jordan Pickford made two crucial saves against Wales after long periods of the game when he was not involved in play.
“Every goalkeeper is different,” he explained.
“I’m quite vocal and communicate with my team. I feel like that keeps me in the game.
“Even if the ball is at the other end of the pitch, I’ll be moving about, keeping in the right line and just being switched on constantly.
“It’s something you get used to and something I’ve improved on over the years, just being in the right position at the right time and keeping communicating with the back four in front of me.
“That keeps me in sync with the game and when called upon, I should be there and ready to make an action.”
Pickford on breaking Banks' record
Jordan Pickford broke a record held by Gordon Banks when he kept an eighth clean sheet in a row in the 3-0 win over Wales.
Of the achievement England’s No.1 said: “I think it’s good when you break them but I think everyone knows what I’m like – a team player and I’ll take credit sometimes but I think it’s a collective sport. We win together, we defend and we attack together.
“Like Harry [Kane] says, the defence starts from up top really. It’s all eleven of us putting a shift in and when I’m called upon, I’ll make the saves. It’s great to have that milestone and hopefully break it again and get nine.”
Thomas Tuchel warns Marcus Rashford not to be ‘disappointed’ at the end of his career
Thomas Tuchel has warned Marcus Rashford that “he can be one of the best in the world” but that he still has to take “the right decisions” or “he will be disappointed in 10 years”.
The England manager even admitted that he recalled the 27-year-old for his first squad in March because he felt “it would help him if he felt my support”.
Tuchel, meanwhile, left the door open for the dropped Jude Bellingham by saying he would likely be in his leadership group if recalled.
Pickford on impact of Anderson and Rogers
Jordan Pickford says Elliot and Anderson and Morgan Rogers have been ‘terrific’ since coming into the England fold.
“Elliot has been terrific and Morgan as well. I think Elliot in the last two games, just getting on the ball, half-turn, but the defensive side of it as well which not many people will see,” Pickford explained.
“For the back four with him in front of you, he’s always getting back and screening the centre forward like we did against Kieffer Moore the other – a big target – and he’s always there for second balls and breaks up the play well.
“Morgan, as well, you’ve seen it in the Serbia game and getting his first goal against Wales the other night is massive moment for him and hopefully see many more.
“Us as a group, it’s a great group to be around because you get welcomed straight away and you feel at home and not out of place and you let the football do the talking because we’ve got that good environment.”
Pickford on previous Latvia result
Jordan Pickford sat down with the media ahead of tonight’s match and was asked about England’s previous win over Latvia.
He said: “It was a good game. Reece [James] came up with a great free kick and apart from that, we had a lot of the ball but we still had to be wary of the threat from Latvia.
“It was tight and hopefully for us, England will get on the front foot and get right after them.”
