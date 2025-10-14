How England can qualify for the World Cup tonight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England can become the first European nation to qualify for the World Cup 2026 when they take on Latvia tonight. The Three Lions have undergone an impeccable campaign so far, winning all five of their qualifying games, and a sixth win would mean they secure top spot in Group K.

Since Thomas Tuchel took over as England manager at the start of 2025, England have won six of their seven matches under the German, with their only blip being a 3-1 defeat to Senegal in a friendly back in June.

How can England qualify for the World Cup tonight?

England currently sit at the top of Group K with 15 points, having won all five of their qualifying matches so far. That is a perfect record, bettered only by Norway in Group I, who have won all six of their games. Albania sit second in the table with 11 points, but have played one game more than the Three Lions, while Serbia, currently third, are eight points behind them with 7.

Victory over Latvia this evening would give England another three points and take them to 18, with two matches left to play. That would mean Albania would be unable to catch up – as the maximum number of points they can win is 17 – and England would secure their place at the top of the group. They would then qualify for the World Cup as group winners.

England can qualify for the World Cup with a win over Latvia tonight ( PA )

What if England draw or lose?

England’s last fixture against Latvia ended in a comfortable 3-0 victory at Wembley back in March. But if they draw or lose this evening’s match, they will not qualify for the World Cup until November at best.

A draw would move them to 16 points while a loss would keep them on 15 points. Either result would leave the door open for Albania to possibly overtake them in the table, though in order for that to happen, England would need to lose both of their matches during the November camp.

Should England fail to win tonight, the earliest they could qualify for the World Cup would be 13 November when they face Serbia.

How many European teams will qualify for the World Cup?

A total of 16 European teams will qualify for the expanded tournament next year. The 2026 World Cup will feature 48 nations and will be held across Canada, Mexico and the United States.

The 12 qualifying group winners will automatically secure places at the tournament, with the remaining four spots being won through a play-off competition featuring the 12 second-place teams.

As of yet, no European nation has secured qualification, but England can be the first team to do so.

When is the World Cup?

The 2026 tournament will begin on 11 June in Mexico City, with the final taking place in New Jersey on 19 July.