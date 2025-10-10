Thomas Tuchel’s ‘silent Wembley’ criticism brings unwanted distraction after England’s progress

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Several paper airplanes took a sharp flight down towards the dugouts at Wembley Stadium as England drifted a little during the second half of their 3-0 thrashing of Wales. It was perhaps at this moment, with some fans distracted in a game long since settled, that Thomas Tuchel became irritated by a lack of energy from supporters. The German had emphasised how it was “silent” despite their breathtaking display. He had seen Morgan Rogers dazzle, Ollie Watkins strike in relief of the injured Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka deliver a rasping strike into the top corner of the net to turn cheers into gasps of admiration.

“We could have been 5-0 up at half-time,” Tuchel claimed, and he wasn’t wrong after Saka’s one-on-one was repelled by a desperate Joe Rodon lunge and Watkins contrived to miss from a yard. “We couldn’t score the fourth and fifth ones. The stadium was silent. We didn’t get any energy back from the stands. We did everything to win.”

“Yes [we expected more from the fans]. What more can you give in 20 minutes? We didn’t let them escape. If you hear just Wales fans for half an hour, it’s sad because the team deserved more support today.”

While it was not the raucous, bouncing Wembley Stadium famously seen in the Euros semi-final win against Denmark, it was never likely to be that in a friendly against an overmatched side.

Tuchel’s expectations are high, but his decision to spend energy on the lack of noise, for a spell in the second half no less, distracts from the clear and impressive progress in a relatively short space of time.

Tuchel has spoken about his desire to transform England into a team that resembles one from the Premier League.

And that first half certainly added evidence, following the sensational 5-0 win in Belgrade, that England have embraced this new identity and change from the Gareth Southgate era, moving the ball at speed to open up sides, while retaining an appetite for something special, as displayed by Saka’s cracker last night.

England took up a 3-2-5 shape in possession, with Elliott Anderson striking up an exciting foundation alongside Declan Rice to allow the Three Lions to showcase five attacking players with plenty of freedom to overwhelm teams when fully firing.

Jude Bellingham and Cole Palmer should thrive in this environment when they return and the competition for places brings a certain joy to the way the team plays, with motivation clearly preserved even for friendlies.

Perhaps forgotten in the slick play inside the final third is England’s No 1: Jordan Pickford. Now the first-ever goalkeeper to keep eight consecutive clean sheets in a run stretching back a year, the Everton goalkeeper’s vital stops to deny David Brooks and Chris Mepham show a team ready to win in a multitude of ways.

"I have said the support in Serbia was absolutely fantastic," Tuchel said in a bid to soften his criticism a little. "I said it and I meant it. I love English football fans and support they give. The atmosphere did not match the performance on the field today.

"We will have top support in Latvia, we had excellent support in Serbia. But today we were 3-0 up after 20 minutes, we had ball win after ball win and I felt, 'why is the roof still on the stadium?' It could have helped us in some moments in the second half."

Latvia will bring another chance for England to shine and build more momentum, though Tuchel has been alert to fend off any kind of ‘favourites’ tag entering the 2026 World Cup. Kane, held back due to an ankle knock, maintained he would be fine to return in Riga. Watkins also played down any concerns after whacking his knee on a post in the first half.

It makes for a settled side, outside of the full-backs, and an element of uncertainty for the time being. Though Ezri Konsa and Djed Spence’s performances showed a degree of interchangeability without Reece James, currently injured, and Myles Lewis-Skelly, lacking match sharpness out of Arsenal’s starting line-up for the time being.

The England Band will help raise the volume in Riga, Los Angeles and beyond, but Tuchel’s moan should not overshadow a team in harmony fast approaching a World Cup year.