Thomas Tuchel lambasts ‘silent’ England fans after big win over Wales
England swept Wales aside 3-0 in a friendly at Wembley but Tuchel was unimpressed by the home fans
Thomas Tuchel heavily criticised England’s fans, accusing the Wembley crowd of being “silent” during his side’s impressive 3-0 win over Wales.
A scintillating start to the friendly saw Morgan Rogers, Ollie Watkins and Bukayo Saka all score in the opening 20 minutes as England blew their British rivals away with an attacking display of style and verve.
The Three Lions did fail to net again after that first quarter as they took their foot off the gas slightly, subconsciously or otherwise, and Wales tightened up somewhat.
While Tuchel was generally pleased with his team’s display, he was not happy with the crowd in attendance, lambasting the lack of energy they provided for the hosts.
As the game petered out in the second half, many England fans opted to leave early and some launched paper aeroplanes, whereas by contrast the Wales away end was bouncing and noisy throughout, despite their team getting demolished.
Speaking to ITV after the game, Tuchel said: “We had one-and-a-half training days to prepare against a well-trained team and we did very, very well.
“We had an excellent first half, we were 3-0 up very quickly but it could have been four or five. It was very, very good. Then we couldn’t score the fourth one or the fifth one and the stadium was silent.
“Silent! We never got any energy back from the fans and I think the players delivered a lot to get more from the fans.
“It was difficult to keep everything going in the second half but we did excellent and deserved to win. A step in the right direction.”
Tuchel was then asked if he expected more from the home fans and was unequivocal in his response.
“Yeah, what more can you give in 20 minutes? Three goals, the way we attacked Wales and didn’t let them escape,” added the England boss.
“Even in their own half, ball win after ball win after ball win. If you then hear for half an hour, just Wales fans, yes it’s a bit sad because I think the team deserved big support today.”
