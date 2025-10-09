England vs Wales live: Tuchel faces team selection dilemma after Kane ruled out of Wembley friendly
Bragging rights are on the line as Wales make the trip across the border to face the Three Lions
England are looking to maintain their dominant record over Wales as neighbourly bragging rights are put on the line at Wembley.
The Three Lions have won every meeting with the Welsh since 1984 and while today’s clash will be friendly by name, it’ll hardly be that by nature as Craig Bellamy’s side look to end such a dire run.
Thomas Tuchel’s side go into this game in high spirits after the German finally saw his vision come to life in September, following up a drab 2-0 win over Andorra with their emphatic 5-0 thumping of Serbia in Belgrade.
The England boss has stuck with basically the same squad that he used last month as he looks to build on his side’s progress, but will have to deal with the absence of star striker and captain Harry Kane, who is out with a knock.
Follow all the latest build-up, team news and minute-by-minute updates from the game in our live blog below:
England vs Wales
England have won each of their last seven meetings with Wales across all competitions.
The Three Lions are only currently on longer winning streaks against three nations: Luxembourg (9), Andorra (8) and San Marino (8).
Harry Kane to miss Wales friendly in fresh England injury blow
England have been dealt a notable injury blow ahead of their friendly with Wales as captain Harry Kane looks unlikely to feature.
Kane has been struggling with a knock on his ankle that he picked up in Bayern Munich’s 3-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt last weekend, in the final minutes of which he hobbled off.
The striker played it down after the game, saying: "I am recovering at the moment - I took a knock. A few days and then I should be fine, so no problem for the national team. I will be there on Monday."
Harry Kane set to miss Wales friendly in fresh England injury blow
Will England beat Wales?
“I cannot give any guarantees for any result but I know how we want to play football and I know the level that we showed in the last match is the level that we can show,” Tuchel added.
“We will have some changes and I just want that we play, that we deserve.
“We play to win, we want to win and want to keep our thing going, so let’s see if we can make this happen.”
Tuchel on his possible starting line-up
“We have already some injuries,” said Thomas Tuchel when speaking about a possible starting XI for tonight’s match.
“We cannot play with the same 11 against Serbia because four players are already missing from the starting 11, so it was natural that we have changes but we believe in what we’re building, we believe in what we feel, we believe in what we are seeing with this team and with this squad and like I said, the competition is on.”
England to build on their best result
England’s 5-0 victory over Serbia in their last camp was the ‘best performance’ and ‘best result’ under boss Thomas Tuchel.
The German hopes to build on that positivity with this camp and mold his players into a team between now and the World Cup.
“For credibility, as a coach, you need to walk the talk. If this really meant something, [the thing] that I told them and you, this is a very straightforward and logical decision,” Tuchel said.
“We still have a lot of games to play, many months to come before the World Cup. The door is always open.
“I just know what I felt and what I saw and witnessed at the match. It was my best camp, the best performance of the team, the best result. It was a big result – very good – and we try and build on that.”
‘We’re building the best team’: Thomas Tuchel explains England camp selection after surprise omissions
Thomas Tuchel says he would lose “credibility” as a coach if he did not drop big names, especially after telling his players that the last camp was the best he’d had.
The England manager caused surprise by only making one squad change from the last international break, with Bukayo Saka in for the injured Noni Madueke, and leaving out a number of stars and on-form players: Jude Bellingham, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden and Adam Wharton.
'Building the best team': Tuchel explains England selection after surprise omissions
'We have a strong squad' says Tuchel
Of course, the England manager was asked about his selection for this international camp.
He respondend: “It's a good thing that we have tough choices to make because we have a strong squad and we have strong players to select from.
“We have a huge pool of players and we decided for this camp to stick mostly with the team that had a brilliant camp last time.”
John Stones returns
John Stones is back in the England set up and could play a part in tonight’s match.
“I love that he’s in camp. He had only half a camp with us last time and I saw how gutted and sad he was that he had to leave again,” Thomas Tuchel revealed.
“He’s a deep thinker, he’s such an intelligent and very sensitive personality.
“It’s just brilliant to have him, together with Harry, with Jordan, with Declan – they have an attitude towards training, they have an attitude towards in what it takes to be a professional football player, to be a team player that is of the highest standards.
“It’s just so infectious if these guys are in camp. Everyone steps up because they don’t accept anything else than their level which is the highest level.”
Kane to miss Wales match
Harry Kane will miss tonight’s match against Wales confirmed England boss Thomas Tuchel.
“Harry will miss the game. He got a kick in his last match with Bayern Munich,” Tuchel explained.
“It was too painful to kick a ball; it was too risky that he gets another kicks and will just be in an up and down situation pain wise, so we gave him the chance that everything calms down. I think we are convinced that he will be ready for the match against Latvia.
“The options as captains will be one of Jordan Henderson, John Stones and Declan Rice.”
Nico O’Reilly called up to England squad after Reece James withdraws
Nico O’Reilly has been called up to the England squad after Reece James withdrew with injury.
The Chelsea captain, who had become a part of Thomas Tuchel’s first-choice side, will miss the October internationals against Wales and Latvia.
And so the 20-year-old O’Reilly has a chance to win his first senior cap after being promoted from the Under-21 squad.
