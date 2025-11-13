Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England earned yet another win and clean sheet in their World Cup qualifying campaign after seeing off Serbia 2-0 at Wembley Stadium.

Bukayo Saka steered home a well-controlled volley in the first half before Eberechi Eze came off the bench to wrap up the win with a wonderful curling effort into the top corner.

England were not at their free-flowing best and toiled at times in the pouring rain, but manager Thomas Tuchel can be satisfied with another three points before they head to Albania for their final qualifying game.

Here is how the players rated:

Jordan Pickford, 6: Picked up a leg injury in the first half but appeared to shake it off. Had little to do beyond rushing out of his box to make a few clearances.

Reece James, 7: Given a more adventurous role than at Chelsea with license to surge on the overlap and offer some attack threat. A typically solid performance.

Ezri Konsa, 6: Made an important recovery challenge in the final moments as Serbia chased a late equaliser, on an otherwise quiet night for the Aston Villa defender.

John Stones, 6: Dished out a crunching tackle in the first half to prevent a counterattack but, like Konsa, didn’t have much to do until Serbia’s late flurry of attacks.

Nico O’Reilly, 7: Hit the shot which rebounded in the air before Saka’s opening goal, although technically that probably wasn’t enough to earn an assist. A promising England debut to build on an impressive start to the season with Manchester City.

open image in gallery Elliot Anderson impressed in England’s midfield ( Getty Images )

Elliot Anderson, 8: Excellent again at the heart of England’s midfield as the bulldog snapping at Serbian heels, but with the quality to make the Three Lions tick on the ball too. It is obvious why Thomas Tuchel is so committed to using Anderson as his No 6 at the World Cup.

Declan Rice, 6: A rare match in which the Arsenal midfielder had a pretty quiet game.

Bukayo Saka, 7: Excellent finish, controlling his volley into the far corner, having wasted some good chances in the box moments earlier.

open image in gallery Bukayo Saka celebrates after giving England the lead at Wembley ( Reuters )

Morgan Rogers, 5: Sent a header just wide in an otherwise quiet display. Did he do enough to keep Bellingham out of the team for Sunday’s match in Albania?

Marcus Rashford, 7: England’s biggest threat in the first half, playing a clever give-and-go with Rice which almost led to a goal, before a lovely nutmeg along the byline. Not everything he tried came off, but he certainly tried.

open image in gallery Marcus Rashford was bright in the first half ( The FA via Getty Images )

Harry Kane, 7: Some moments of high quality from the captain including some eye-catching crossfield balls to Saka which set up one-on-one dribbles down the right side, but no goal tonight after missing a good headed opportunity from a corner.

Substitutes

Jude Bellingham, 6: Brought energy and a couple of moments of spark in the final third, but couldn’t find his telling touch or the killer final ball.

Phil Foden, 7: Did well in a false nine role after replacing Kane in the second half. Missed a decent headed opportunity before teeing up Eze for his goal.

Eberechi Eze, 8: Had one or two bright moments off the bench including a stabbed shot which was saved on to the bar, before a wonderful first-time curling finish into the top corner to kill off the game.

open image in gallery Eberechi Eze, right, celebrates England’s late second goat at Wembley. Phil Foden, left, provided the assist (Mike Egerton/PA) ( PA Wire )

Jordan Henderson, 7: Pulled the strings from England’s deep midfield role.

Adam Wharton: 7: Only on for a few minutes but looked classy on the ball and will hope for more minutes in Albania on Sunday.