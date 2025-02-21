England player ratings as Grace Clinton taught lesson in Portugal draw

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England struggled to build on a promising start as Portugal held the Lionesses to a draw in their Nations League opener in Portimao thanks to Kika Nazareth’s stunning equaliser.

Alessia Russo converted an excellent cross from Lucy Bronze to give Sarina Wiegman’s side the lead in the 15th minute, with the returning Lauren James and Grace Clinton giving the visitors confidence on the ball.

But the Lionesses missed opportunities to add to their lead when they had momentum and lost their way in the second half, with Portugal taking more chances in attack. The hosts were then inspired by the arrival of Kika from the bench, with the Barcelona forward firing a deserved equaliser into the top corner.

England struggled to adapt to Portugal’s tactical changes and desperately missed the presence of Bronze, who was brought off at half time ahead of Wednesday’s game against world champions Spain at Wembley.

The Lionesses will need to improve against Spain, who scored two stoppage-time goals to beat Belgium in the other fixture of Group A3. Here’s how the players rated in the 1-1 draw.

Mary Earps - 7

Didn’t have too much to do. despite Portugal’s pressure in the second half, other than claiming a few crosses. Leah Williamson and Millie Bright were strong in defending their box and there was nothing Earps could have done about Kika’s equaliser, which found the top corner.

Lucy Bronze - 8

The game changed when England’s right back was brought off at half-time as a precaution ahead the game against Spain on Wednesday. Not only did Bronze produced a stunning, dipping cross on the volley to set up Russo’s opening goal, but she gave England shape and thrust on the right side that disappeared in the second half.

open image in gallery Bronze was the player of the match and the game changed after she was brought off ( The FA via Getty Images )

Leah Williamson - 7

The captain ended up being one of England’s better performers on the night, given the amount of defending that was required in the second half. The centre-back made a couple of crucial blocks and interceptions in the box, but was dragged out of position in the move that led to Portugal’s excellent equaliser.

Millie Bright - 7

Like Williamson, this turned into a busy night for the Chelsea centre-back as Portugal offered more attacking purpose in the second half. Found a couple of nice switches out to the right-back position and looked more at home on the left side of defence.

Niamh Charles - 6

Not as ambitious as Bronze from left back in the first half but that may be by design. It wasn’t a problem but became apparent when the most defensive Jess Carter was brought on. Fairly solid defensively when Jessica Silva and Diana Silva tried to double up on her.

Keira Walsh - 5

England struggled to keep the ball in the second half and they perhaps could have done with Walsh offering as more of an option at the base midfield. Guilty of being caught on the ball as Portugal pushed further players forward but she was not the only one to switch off in the second half.

Grace Clinton - 7

This will go down as a lesson in international football for the 21-year-old. She was excellent in the first half, in an all-action, dynamic performance. She needed to show defensive awareness, too, but was caught as Portugal built pressure and Kika Nazareth made the run off the back of her shoulder before finding the top corner.

open image in gallery Clinton impressed in the first half and still showed what she can offer England ( Getty Images )

Ella Toone - 5

Was guilty of missing one of England’s better chances in the first half after being played through by Clinton. Quiet in the second half, as England lost their way, but to her credit helped push the visitors forward later on after Wiegman was able to adjust to Portugal’s new formation.

Jess Park - 5

Looked a little bit lost at times on the right wing, especially after Bronze was withdrawn and she was left with the whole flank to cover. Notably, her best moments in the first half seemed to come as she drifted inside from the wing and was able to display her technical abilities with a couple of dribbles. But she always had too many players to beat.

Alessia Russo - 7

A game of two halves, very much like England. The first brought excellent display of all-round forward play, particularly with her back to goal, ability to turn, and leading the counter-press. A goal helps, too. The second was challenging and Russo barely got a kick, apart from one moment where she should have returned a one-two to Park.

Lauren James - 7

Wonderful at times in the first half. How England have missed her in the team, with the forward bringing variety and angles to the attack, as well as her smooth dribbling. Did a lot of tracking back in the second half, to her credit. But England needed James to be more ruthless in front of goal - it was almost too casual at times around the box.

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

Substitutes

Jess Carter (46’): 6

Chloe Kelly (84’): 5

Aggie Beever-Jones (84’): 5

What was said

Sarina Wiegman, speaking to ITV: “I think we played a very good first half. We could have scored more goals, that would have helped. The second half they changed the shape and we had to adapt to that.

“When they started to push then we hoped to keep the ball better. What we did in the last part of the second half, we would hope to do that better next time.

“They put more players in attack and changed the shape. We were figuring it out but they scored their goal really well. On the other hand, we could have done better. After that we changed the organisation and we pushed a little more too. Unfortunately we couldn’t get another goal.

“I’m not thinking about the Euros. I’m just thinking about Wednesday. We have work to do. It’s Spain. It’s going to be a tough game. We will try to win that game.”

Former England striker Ian Wright, speaking to ITV: “When Lucy Bronze came off it threw our balance, with what she gives us on the right. Jess Park had a bit too much to do. It’s a massive learning curve for England.

“Nazareth had a massive impact. The culture must've been a bit more defensive minded to leave her out at the start. It was a learning curve for Grace Clinton, dealing with a player of that calibre. I'm hoping she'll learn from that because she had a great game.”