Victory is a must for England as they seek qualification for Euro 2025 with the Lionesses returning to action against the Republic of Ireland.

Sarina Wiegman’s side kept their chances of direct progression to the tournament very much alive with a vital win over France in their last outing.

But with a tricky trip to Sweden to come in their final group game, England can ill-afford a slip up with only the top two sides in Group A3 securing a place for certain in Switzerland next summer.

Their visitors are out of the running with zero points from their first four games, though will have a shot in the play-off rounds.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is England vs the Republic of Ireland?

The Euro 2025 qualifier is due to kick off at 8pm on Friday 12 July at Carrow Road in Norwich.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel from 7.30pm. A live stream will be available on ITVX.

Team news

England have lost all of Lauren James, Lotte Wubben-Moy and Kayla Rendell to injury, while Niamh Charles is managing a calf problem. Sarina Wiegman has a decision to make in goal with Mary Earps available after her hip problem but Hannah Hampton pressing hard for the starting shirt.

The Republic of Ireland are without Chloe Mustaki, Heather Payne, Tara O’Hanlon, Jamie Finn and Kyra Carusa due to injury.

Predicted line-ups

England XI: Hampton; Bronze, Bright, Williamson, Carter; Toone, Walsh, Stanway; Mead, Russo, Hemp.

Republic of Ireland XI: Brosnan; Patten, Hayes, Quinn, Mannion, McCabe; Agg, O’Sullivan, Connolly, Kiernan; Barrett.

Odds

England win 1/8

Draw 9/1

Republic of Ireland win 22/1

Prediction

England 3-1 Republic of Ireland