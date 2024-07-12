✕ Close Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman sends message to England team ahead of Euro 2024 final

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

The Lionesses are back in action tonight and face Republic of Ireland in a crucial Euro 2025 qualifying fixture that could determine whether they automatically qualify for the tournament next summer.

England are currently third in Group A3 level on points with Sweden (7) but behind France (9). They have a lower goal difference than their nearest rivals despite being the group’s leading scorers. Their qualifying campaign begin with a tense 1-1 draw with the Swedes and they’ve been playing catch-up ever since.

After a 1-2 loss to at St. James’ Park, the team travelled to the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard and beat Les Bleues away from home to keep their hopes of automatic promotion alive. Tonight they take on a stubborn Ireland side who have yet to win in qualifying, before facing Sweden in the final group game.

Heacd coach Sarina Wiegman said: “It’s another very important game in our journey to qualify for the Euros. We want to improve our game too and of course Republic of Ireland have been challenging all the teams in this group so we expect them to be really tough.”

Follow all the action with our live blog below as the Lionesses face Ireland: