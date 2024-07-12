England v Ireland LIVE: Team news and line-ups from Lionesses’ crucial Euro 2025 qualifying fixture
Sarina Wiegman’s side hope to secure an automatic qualifying spot and cannot afford to drop points against their close neighbours
Louise Thomas
Editor
The Lionesses are back in action tonight and face Republic of Ireland in a crucial Euro 2025 qualifying fixture that could determine whether they automatically qualify for the tournament next summer.
England are currently third in Group A3 level on points with Sweden (7) but behind France (9). They have a lower goal difference than their nearest rivals despite being the group’s leading scorers. Their qualifying campaign begin with a tense 1-1 draw with the Swedes and they’ve been playing catch-up ever since.
After a 1-2 loss to at St. James’ Park, the team travelled to the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard and beat Les Bleues away from home to keep their hopes of automatic promotion alive. Tonight they take on a stubborn Ireland side who have yet to win in qualifying, before facing Sweden in the final group game.
Heacd coach Sarina Wiegman said: “It’s another very important game in our journey to qualify for the Euros. We want to improve our game too and of course Republic of Ireland have been challenging all the teams in this group so we expect them to be really tough.”
Follow all the action with our live blog below as the Lionesses face Ireland:
Lauren Hemp on returning to Carrow Road
“I used to come and watch games here every other week when Norwich were on. I trained just around the corner from here. It’s really special,” The Lionesses forward told BBC Radio 5 Live.
“I know this place like the back of my hand. It holds a special place in my heart and it will be great to come out here, in front of a packed out Carrow Road.
“The atmosphere from the games I’ve watched with Norwich have been incredible. I hope to see that again [on Friday].”
Sarina Wiegman on preparing for tonight’s match:
“It’s another very important game in our journey to qualify for the Euros. We want to improve our game too and of course Republic of Ireland have been challenging all the teams in this group so we expect them to be really tough again tomorrow. We approach every game to win. We want to play well and control the game.
“We got some good preparation in the Netherlands last week. We wanted to build some volume, get everyone back up to speed, because after some time off you have to get back in it.
“That’s what we did and of course we have to get ready for these two games now. We have been able to work on little tweaks in our game.”
Sarina Wiegman has no issue with Georgia Stanway’s late England arrival
England head coach Sarina Wiegman has no concerns over Bayern Munich midfielder Georgia Stanway linking up with her squad late ahead of Euro 2025 qualifiers.
The Lionesses play a behind-closed-doors friendly against Wiegman’s native Netherlands on Thursday before qualifying games against Republic of Ireland in Norwich on July 12 and away to Sweden four days later.
But Stanway is absent from England’s preparations this week because Bayern have already started pre-season training.
England v Republic of Ireland prediction
Having built some much needed momentum with a superb 2-1 victory away from home against France, England will now look to capitalise against an Ireland side short on form.
Expect quick tempo, high skill and plenty of shots as the Lionesses seek to rediscover the ruthlessness that took them to the European Championship final.
England 3-0 Ireland.
Early team news and predicted line-ups
England have lost all of Lauren James, Lotte Wubben-Moy and Kayla Rendell to injury, while Niamh Charles is managing a calf problem. Sarina Wiegman has a decision to make in goal with Mary Earps available after her hip problem but Hannah Hampton pressing hard for the starting shirt.
The Republic of Ireland are without Chloe Mustaki, Heather Payne, Tara O’Hanlon, Jamie Finn and Kyra Carusa due to injury.
Predicted line-ups
England XI: Hampton; Bronze, Bright, Williamson, Carter; Toone, Walsh, Stanway; Mead, Russo, Hemp.
Republic of Ireland XI: Brosnan; Patten, Hayes, Quinn, Mannion, McCabe; Agg, O’Sullivan, Connolly, Kiernan; Barrett.
How to watch England v Republic of Ireland?
The Euro 2025 qualifier is due to kick off at 8pm on Friday 12 July at Carrow Road in Norwich.
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel from 7.30pm. A live stream will be available on ITVX.
Good evening!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the Lionesses Euro 2025 qualifier against the Republic of Ireland.
Sarina Wiegman’s side are in a close fight to secure automatic qualification for the tournament next summer with two of England, France and Sweden going through from Group A3.
At present England are third in the table (outside the qualification spots) but will move up to at least second place if they secure all three points tonight.
Ireland are yet to win in this campaign so England are the overwhelming favourites to triumph at Carrow Road but they will know their opponents can be stubborn and difficult opponents if they play close to their best.
We’ll have all the team news, line-ups and latest updates throughout the evening so stick around as we build up to kick off at 8pm.
