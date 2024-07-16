Euro 2025 permutations: What do England need to qualify for the tournament?

Support truly

England will bid to secure automatic qualification for Euro 2025 as they face Sweden in their final Group A3 game.

A win over the Republic of Ireland last week has left the Lionesses in control of their own destiny as Sarina Wiegman’s side look to make certain of a trip to Switzerland next summer.

The top two sides in the group will progress directly to the tournament, with the third and fourth-placed finishers forced to negotiate play-offs.

Defending champions England have so far won three of their five qualifiers and sit second in the group.

“Obviously we are reigning champions so we want to be at the tournament first and foremost,” said captain Leah Williamson ahead of their encounter with Sweden in Gothenburg.

“Securing qualification means you have a year to prepare and know where you want to be. The later you leave it, the more it can have a detriment to your preparations. It’s really important to us and that’s why we’re fully focused.”

The Republic of Ireland are without a point so far and firmly out of the running in Group A3, while France secured their place at the Euros by beating Sweden in Dijon on Friday.

They will top the group if they beat the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday evening.

The Lionesses, meanwhile, will join them in Switzerland as long as they avoid defeat against Sweden, and could top the group if France slip up. Wiegman’s team start the final round of fixtures two points behind the group leaders.

Sweden secured a draw at Wembley in April ( The FA via Getty Images )

However, a Sweden win would take them through at England’s expense having secured a draw away from home at Wembley in April.

Three points would take Sweden level with their opponents, and head-to-head results is the first tiebreaking factor.

Even though a draw would be enough, Wiegman insists that England are intent on winning as they look to top the group.

“We are never playing a match to draw - we are playing a match to win. [If] we win the game, we might even top the group too,” said the England manager.

“Of course we’re depending on France [losing to the Republic of Ireland]. Everyone expects France to win but you never know what happens in football.

“We are approaching this game to win and then we’ll see what happens in the other game and what we need to do.”

The play-offs will take place between October 23 and December 3 later this year, with next year’s European Championship set to start on July 2.