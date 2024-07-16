✕ Close England not playing for a draw v Sweden - Wiegman

England are in action again this evening as they face Sweden in the final fixture of qualifying for Euro 2025. Following a 2-1 win over the Republic of Ireland last Friday, the Lionesses know that a draw or better will be enough for them to earn their place at next summer’s tournament in Switzerland.

Sarina Wiegman’s side are the reigning European champions and will want to put in a strong defence of their title. However, they have looked undercooked since losing the final of the 2023 World Cup and have fallen short of the supremely high standards they have set themselves during this qualifying campaign.

An opening 1-1 draw against the Swedes put them on the back foot and a loss to France at St. James’ Park left them with no margin for error. Since then, England defeated the French away from home and secure a win against Ireland to put them in driving seat ahead of this crucial fixture.

Sweden now sit behind them in Group A3 but if they triumph at home tonight they will draw level on points with the Lionesses and consign them to the playoffs due to a better head-to-head record.

Follow all the action as England take on Sweden in Euro 2025 qualifying: