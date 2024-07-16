Sweden v England LIVE: Team news and line-ups as Lionesses seek Euro 2025 qualification
Sarina Wiegman’s side must avoid defeat to the Swedes in order to secure a spot in next summer’s tournament
Louise Thomas
Editor
England are in action again this evening as they face Sweden in the final fixture of qualifying for Euro 2025. Following a 2-1 win over the Republic of Ireland last Friday, the Lionesses know that a draw or better will be enough for them to earn their place at next summer’s tournament in Switzerland.
Sarina Wiegman’s side are the reigning European champions and will want to put in a strong defence of their title. However, they have looked undercooked since losing the final of the 2023 World Cup and have fallen short of the supremely high standards they have set themselves during this qualifying campaign.
An opening 1-1 draw against the Swedes put them on the back foot and a loss to France at St. James’ Park left them with no margin for error. Since then, England defeated the French away from home and secure a win against Ireland to put them in driving seat ahead of this crucial fixture.
Sweden now sit behind them in Group A3 but if they triumph at home tonight they will draw level on points with the Lionesses and consign them to the playoffs due to a better head-to-head record.
Follow all the action as England take on Sweden in Euro 2025 qualifying:
Sweden v England prediction
Sweden will take confidence from the 1-1 draw they earned against England when the two teams met earlier in qualification but Sarina Wiegman’s side have seemingly rediscovered their form.
They were dominant against the Republic of Ireland though lacked a ruthlessness in front of goal which could hurt them against a decent Swedish team. This will be closely contested but England should have enough quality to come out on top.
Sweden 1-2 England.
England team news and predicted line-ups
England are still without Lauren James, Lotte Wubben-Moy and Kayla Rendell to injury, while Niamh Charles managed a substitute appearance against Ireland following a calf problem. Hannah Hampton started in goal for that match but Sarina Wiegman has a decision to make in goal with Mary Earps available after her hip problem has been resolved.
Predicted line-ups
Sweden XI: Musovic; Andersson, Kullberg, Sembrant, Rybrink; Rolfo, Olme, Bennison; Rytting Kaneryd, Jakobsson.
England XI: Hampton, Bronze, Williamson, Bright, Carter; Walsh, Stanway; Hemp, Park, Mead; Russo.
How to watch Sweden v England
The Euro 2025 qualifier is due to kick off at 6pm on Tuesday 16 July at Gamla Ullevi in Gothenburg.
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel from 5.30pm. A live stream will be available on ITVX.
Sweden v England
England travel to Sweden this evening with the aim of sealing automatic qualification for Euro 2025. A draw or better will be enough for the Lionesses after they defeated the Republic of Ireland 2-1 last Friday thanks to goals from Alessia Russo and Georgia Stanway.
That victory moves them above Sweden in Group A3 and gives them a three point advantage heading into this final qualification fixture. Should the Lionesses lose they will need to progress through a series of play-offs in order to reach the tournament in Switzerland and have the chance to defend their title.
For their part, Sweden - who drew with England in the first game of qualifying - need to win. They lost 2-1 to France last time out meaning their promising campaign is at risk of ending on a sour note.
Good afternoon!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Euro 2025 action as England take on Sweden in what is effectively a final to see which of the two teams secures automatic qualification for the tournament.
The teams played out a 1-1 draw in their earlier fixture and a similar result will be enough for the Lionesses to finish ahead of Sweden in Group A3.
Tonight’s hosts need to win to secure their place at the tournament and avoid a playoff but but Sarina Wiegman’s side will be confident following back-to-back wins against France and Ireland.
We’ll have all the latest team news, line-ups and updates throughout the afternoon so stick with us as we build-up to kick off at 6pm.
