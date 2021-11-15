I’ve been very impressed with him. We’ve tracked Conor for a very long time. His loan spells at Charlton, at Swansea which we obviously knew the staff there very well, West Brom and now at Crystal Palace.

“At each loan he’s done extremely well, he’s started the season very well with Palace and we talked about him when we named the original squad as somebody that we were keen to keep an eye on.

“I suppose it was one of the benefits of [him] being with the Under-21s because it was an easy transition for us to bring him across. {He is} already Covid tested and going from one bubble to the other was straightforward.

“That’s not to say he’s only here because of that, he’s here because he deserves to be here but it was an easy transition for us to make.”