England vs San Marino LIVE: World Cup qualifier team news, lineups and build-up tonight
Follow all the action as Gareth Southgate’s side aim to secure their place at the 2022 World Cup
Follow all the action as England aim to secure their place at the Qatar 2022 World Cup when they face San Marino in their final Group I qualifier tonight.
Gareth Southgate’s side know only a draw is required to guarantee they finish top of the group after Harry Kane scored a hat-trick in England’s 5-0 thrashing of Albania last week. San Marino are the lowest-ranked side in the world, according to Fifa’s official ratings, and have lost all nine of their qualifying matches so far. Nevertheless, Southgate has promised that his players will take tonight’s match “very seriously” out of respect for their opponents and the supporters who’ve travelled for the fixture.
The head coach is expected to heavily rotate his side, though, with Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale and Emile Smith Rowe set to make their first starts. There could also be a debut from the bench for Conor Gallagher, who received a late maiden call-up to the squad last week after a string of impressive performances at Crystal Palace. “I’ve been very impressed with him,” Southgate said of the 21-year-old. “He deserves to be here.” Follow all the action live below:
Youngster Bellingham reaches 10 caps
Jude Bellingham has won nine caps for England and ended on the winning side in all nine. When he starts tonight he will be the second-youngest player to reach ten caps for the Three Lions (18y 139d), behind only Wayne Rooney (18y 117d) in 2004.
Kane eyeing more records
Harry Kane’s hat-trick against Albania on Friday drew him level with Jimmy Greaves on 44 England goals and the England captain moved to 39 competitive goals for his country, breaking Wayne Rooney’s record of 37.
He needs four goals to draw level with Gary Lineker on 48 England goals and is just nine short of Rooney’s overall record of 53.
Kane has scored 12 goals in 2021 for England – no player has ever scored more in a calendar year for the Three Lions (George Hilsdon in 1908, Dixie Dean in 1927 and Kane in 2019 scored 12 also).
He is averaging a goal or assist every 53 minutes in qualifying matches for England (28 goals, nine assists in 26 appearances).
Line-ups: San Marino vs England
San Marino XI: Benedettini, Battistini, Fabbri, Rossi, Tomassini, Lunadei, Golinucci, Mularoni, D’Addario, Nanni, Hirsch
England XI: Ramsdale, Coady, Maguire, Mings, Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Bellingham, Saka, Smith Rowe, Kane , Foden
San Marino’s record
San Marino have lost 36 of their 37 home World Cup qualifiers, losing the last 35 in a row by an aggregate score of 146-7. They last avoided defeat at home in March 1993 in a 0-0 draw with Turkey.
The Sammarinese have lost their last 35 qualifying matches (Euros/World Cup), scoring five goals while conceding 163 themselves. They only had one shot in their 4-0 defeat to Hungary last time out.
Gareth Southgate will treat San Marino with same respect as any other nation
England need just a point from San Marino to reach the 2022 World Cup but Gareth Southgate insists he will treat the side ranked lowest in the world with the same respect as any other opponent, having announced that Harry Kane starts on Monday night.
Gareth Southgate will treat San Marino with same respect as any other nation
Harry Kane could play on Monday night.
Southgate on San Marino
Gareth Southgate says he’s treating tonight’s match against San Marino ‘very seriously’ despite the obvious chasm in quality between the two sides.
England are ranked a massive 205 spots above San Marino according to the Fifa rankings but Southgate insists his goal is to secure World Cup qualification with a good performance from the team. He said:
San Marino vs England
San Marino are the world’s worst national team in Fifa’s rankings, they are bottom (210th) in the world rankings and have lost all nine group games in qualifying, conceding 36 times and scoring just once.
England have won their seven matches against San Marino by an aggregate score of 42-1, beating them 5-0 in March at Wembley in the reverse World Cup 2022 qualifier.
In San Marino, England have won 14-0 across two visits, winning 8-0 in March 2013 and 6-0 in September 2015. Their other match against the Sammarinese not on English soil was played in Bologna in November 1993, with San Marino taking the lead through Davide Gualtieri after eight seconds before losing 7-1.
Southgate on Gallagher
Aaron Ramsdale and Emile Smith Rowe are set to make their full debuts for England tonight and another debutant may see minutes on the pitch.
Five players (Jordan Henderson, Jack Grealish, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling and Luke Shaw) dropped out of the squad for various reasons, niggling injuries, dental surgery etc so Crystal Palace’s Conor Gallagher has received his first call-up to the national team.
About Gallagher’s call-up, Gareth Southgate said:
Raheem Sterling among five England withdrawals as Conor Gallagher called up
Jordan Henderson, Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling, Mason Mount, and Luke Shaw have withdrawn from the England squad ahead of Monday’s World Cup qualifier in San Marino.
The Football Association also confirmed Conor Gallagher the Chelsea midfielder currently on loan at Crystal Palace, will join the group in its latest squad update.
Gareth Southgate’s side only need to avoid defeat against the minnows in Serravalle to secure their place in next year’s tournament in Qatar.
Raheem Sterling among five England withdrawals as Conor Gallagher called up
England will also be without Jordan Henderson, Jack Grealish, Mason Mount and Luke Shaw for the trip to San Marino.
How England qualify for the World Cup
England are currently top of their qualifying group with a three point advantage over second placed Poland with just one match to play.
For their final qualifying fixture the Three Lions have travelled to San Marino where they’ll face the lowest ranked team in the European side of qualifying and a victory should be expected.
Anything other than defeat will see Gareth Southgate’s men on the plane to Qatar but the England boss will be hoping that his players can put in a performance reminiscent of their victory over Albania on Friday night.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies