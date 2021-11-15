England will look to wrap up their World Cup qualifying campaign with another positive performance when they travel to San Marino in the final fixture of Group I this evening.

While England’s place in Qatar next November is still to be confirmed, the Three Lions will qualify if they avoid defeat by San Marino, who are bottom of the Fifa world rankings.

England thrashed Albania at Wembley on Friday to all but qualify for the World Cup as group winners, but Poland’s 7-1 victory over San Marino meant the Three Lions have had to wait until the final fixture of the campaign to seal their progress.

San Marino’s goal against Poland was their first of the qualifying campaign. The team have lost all nine of their matches so far, conceding 36 goals, with England running out 5-0 winners in the reverse fixture back in March.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match tonight.

When is San Marino vs England?

The match will kick off at 7:45pm GMT on Monday 15 November at the San Marino Stadium.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on ITV 1, with coverage starting from 7pm GMT. It will also be available to stream live on the ITV Hub.

What is the team news?

Gareth Southgate has confirmed that he will rotate his side for the trip to San Marino, while Jordan Henderson, Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling, Mason Mount and Luke Shaw have withdrawn from England’s squad.

Conor Gallagher has received his first international call-up, while Emile Smith Rowe could make his first international start after coming off the bench to win his first England cap against Albania.

The in-form Aaron Ramsdale is set to replace Jordan Pickford in goal, while Trent Alexander-Arnold could come into right-back if Southgate switches systems to 4-3-3. Conor Coady and Tyrone Mings are set to be England’s centre-back pair, with Ben Chilwell keeping his place due the absence of Shaw.

In midfield, Kalvin Phillips could be joined by Jude Bellingham and Smith Rowe, while Bukayo Saka is set to start on the right wing with Phil Foden switching to the left. Kane will be keen to add to his international tally, but Tammy Abraham is expected to be given another shot up front after coming on against Albania on Friday.

Possible line-ups

England: Ramsdale; Alexander-Arnold, Coady, Mings, Chilwell; Phillips, Bellingham, Smith Rowe; Saka, Abraham, Foden

San Marino: Benedettini; D’Addario, Fabbri, Brolli, Rossi, Grandoni; Lunadei, Golinucci, Mularoni; Nanni, Vitaioli

Odds

San Marino: 80/1

Draw: 33/1

England: 1/100

Prediction

How many do you want? This could be five, six or seven, and anything other than a dominant England win would be a huge shock. San Marino 0-5 England.