England host Scotland at Wembley Stadium tonight in what should be a fiercely-contested Group D fixture at Euro 2020.

England kickstarted their campaign on Sunday with a 1-0 victory over Croatia, while Scotland fought valiantly in front of a raucous Glasgow crowd but fell to a 2-0 defeat by Czech Republic at Hampden Park on Monday. Steve Clarke’s men, undone by a Patrik Schick brace last time out that included the goal of the competition so far, might just need a win here to give themselves a chance of qualifying for the last 16, though most fans and pundits expect Gareth Southgate’s players to beat the Scots comfortably. The visitors cannot be written off, however, with talented footballers such as Liverpool’s Andy Robertson, Manchester United’s Scott McTominay and Aston Villa’s John McGinn among their ranks.

The last time these two home nations met on such a sizeable stage was at Euro 96 – the scene of Scotland’s last appearance at a major men’s tournament – with the Three Lions emerging 2-0 winners, thanks in part to Paul Gascoigne’s iconic volleyed goal, which was followed by his iconic ‘dentist’s chair’ celebration. Will it take a similar moment of magic to settle this tie at Wembley? We’re about to find out. Follow live updates from England vs Scotland at Euro 2020 below.