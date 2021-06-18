England are aiming to secure their place in the Euro 2020 knockout stages when they welcome Scotland to Wembley tonight.

The Three Lions enjoyed a perfect start against Croatia in their opening game, with Raheem Sterling’s strike clinching all three points, while Kalvin Phillips’ starring role should all but ensure that he keeps his place in the starting line-up.

A further boost will come in the form of Harry Maguire’s return, with the Manchester United centre-back declaring himself fit and available to start the match should Southgate wish to restore him at the heart of defence. The head coach may not be inclined to rush Maguire back, however, with Tyrone Mings deputising admirably last week.

“I’m available to the manager for selection,” Maguire said. “I’ve done a few sessions now and feel like my fitness is there. Obviously the injury was a setback club-football-wise. Internationally, I wanted to come into this with a lot of games under my belt with full fitness, but I feel good. I don’t feel like there is any risk.”

Jack Grealish is also pushing to start, however, his training load is continuing to be managed carefully after a lengthy spell on the sidelines earlier this season.

Read more:

Here’s everything you need to know about the match:

When is it?

The fixture will kick-off on Friday, 18 June at 8pm BST at Wembley.

How can I watch it and is there a live stream?

The match is live on ITV1 and STV, with coverage starting from 7pm BST. It can also be live streamed online via the ITV Hub and STV Hub, click here.

What is the team news?

Southgate will surely reward Kalvin Phillips and Kieran Trippier with starts after impressive displays in the opener against Croatia.

Harry Maguire has claimed he is fit enough to start after rehabilitating from an ankle injury, but Southgate may be cautious with the Manchester United captain, so John Stones could once again be partnered by Tyrone Mings.

Dean Henderson is out of the tournament with a hip problem, so Aaron Ramsdale steps up as third choice ‘keeper and the Manchester United shot-stopper’s replacement.

Jack Grealish is worth monitoring after the Aston Villa midfielder missed training on Tuesday, though the reason was not disclosed.

Steve Clarke will be desperate for Kieran Tierney’s calf injury to clear up after missing the opener against Czech Republic.

The Arsenal full-back is pencilled in to return to the group on Thursday in a bid to line up at Wembley.

“I can’t tell if he is going to be okay. He is back light training that is a big difference to normal training. That is the honest answer,” said Clarke. “We have waited a long time for the tournament to come and to miss out is a bit of a blow. We’ll now just need to see how it develops and see how he does. And then decide from there.”

Southampton's Che Adams impressed off the bench against Czech Republic and could force his way into the starting line-up.

Predicted line-ups

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Mings, Shaw; Phillips, Rice, Mount; Foden, Kane, Sterling.

Scotland: Marshall; Hendry, Hanley, Tierney; Forrest, McGinn, McTominay, Armstrong, Robertson; Dykes, Adams.

Odds:

England: 3/10

Draw: 9/2

Scotland XI: 9/1

Prediction

Scotland’s performance against the Czechs was not as a poor as the scoreline suggested but that defeat makes this all the more important, and it was already their biggest occasion for a generation. Even so, England’s quality should come through with a Wembley crowd behind them and there was enough resilience about Sunday’s performance against Croatia to suggest they can keep a clean sheet too. 2-0 to England.