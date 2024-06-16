England vs Serbia referee: Who is Euro 2024 official Daniele Orsato?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Daniele Orsato will take charge of England’s opening game of Euro 2024 against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday night.

The experienced Italian official has taken charge of his last club game this season as he will retire from refereeing after this tournament.

The 48-year-old, a FIFA listed referee since 2010, burst into tears after refereeing his final Champions League game – the semi-final second-leg between PSG and Borussia Dortmund in May – and received a guard of honour from Atalanta and Fiorentina after his final Serie A match.

Orsato took charge of the 2020 Champions League final between PSG and Bayern Munich and was also the man in the middle for the Argentina-Croatia semi-final at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, with Croatia skipper Luka Modric later labelling the Italian’s display a “disaster.”

See below for the officiating team in full for England vs Serbia:

Referee: Daniele Orsato (ITA)

Assistant Referees: Ciro Carbone (ITA) and Alessandro Giallatini (ITA)

Video Assistant Referee: Massimiliano Irrati (ITA)

Assistant Video Assistant Referee 1: Paolo Valeri (ITA)

Assistant Video Assistant Referee 2: Catalin Popa (ROU)

Fourth official: Ivan Kruzliak (SVK)

Daniele Orsato will retire from refereeing after Euro 2024 ( Getty Images )

The Italian referee received a guard of honour after his last Serie A game in May ( Getty Images )

How can I watch England vs Serbia?

England v Serbia will be broadcast live on BBC One, with the programme beginning at 7pm. Licence fee payers can stream the match online via the BBC’s iPlayer app and website.

ITV’s highlights show is scheduled for 11.20pm on itv1, while BBC One will show a full replay of the game at 12.45am.

You can find a full list of which channel is showing each match here.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Odds

England 4/9

Draw 7/2

Serbia 6/1