( The FA via Getty Images )

England are taking on Serbia as their bid to win Euro 2024 begins in Gelsenkirchen tonight, ahead of further fixtures against Denmark and Slovenia.

Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions come into the tournament as one of the favourites to lift the trophy in a month’s time, and the manager has a raft of attacking talent to choose from after Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka and Cole Palmer all produced stellar seasons for their clubs.

But they face a potentially tricky test at the start of Group C against a Serbian side with plenty of talent in their ranks, like Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, Al Hilal duo Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Aleksandar Mitrovic, and Fenerbahce’s No10, Dusan Tadic. Follow all the teams news, goals and latest updates from England vs Serbia below.