Spain get their Euro 2024 campaign underway on Saturday as they face one of the 2022 World Cup semi-finalists in Croatia.

Luis de la Fuente has plenty of tremendous attacking options in his squad; one of the most difficult parts of his job this month might be deciding which to use and how to align them without sacrificing defensive balance. Spain aren’t among the very favourites but have plenty of reason to feel they can go deep in the tournament - we might learn much from this opening game about their chances.

Croatia, meanwhile, have a very familiar-looking squad which is packed with experience, but they will have questions over them of whether it has evolved enough as a squad and has enough goals. Luka Modric remains a key component for them and can win a game on his day - as many of Spain’s stars know all too well, of course. Follow the Spain vs Croatia live blog below for all the latest team news and match updates, plus buildup for Italy vs Albania tonight: