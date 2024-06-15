✕ Close Euro 2024: Who are the favourites?

The reigning European Championship holders begin the defence of their title on Saturday night, with Italy facing Albania in Group B - and with much having changed since their triumph in London three years ago.

Since winning the delayed Euros in 2021, the Azzurri have failed to qualify for the World Cup and turned over coaches in far more rapid fashion than usual but Luciano Spalletti looks to have reestablished some order with them and they look in good shape ahead of the start of Euro 2024 - albeit robbed of a couple of players through injury and perhaps lacking some star quality of previous years.

Albania will be hoping to cause an upset along the way but know they face an uphill battle to make it past the group stage, with Croatia and Spain - the other teams in the group - having met earlier today and still lying in wait for them. Follow all the latest updates and team news from Italy vs Albania below along with all the match action: