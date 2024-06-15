Italy vs Albania LIVE: Euro 2024 team news, line-ups and more from Group B fixture
The Azzurri start the defence of their title after triumphing at Wembley three years ago
The reigning European Championship holders begin the defence of their title on Saturday night, with Italy facing Albania in Group B - and with much having changed since their triumph in London three years ago.
Since winning the delayed Euros in 2021, the Azzurri have failed to qualify for the World Cup and turned over coaches in far more rapid fashion than usual but Luciano Spalletti looks to have reestablished some order with them and they look in good shape ahead of the start of Euro 2024 - albeit robbed of a couple of players through injury and perhaps lacking some star quality of previous years.
Albania will be hoping to cause an upset along the way but know they face an uphill battle to make it past the group stage, with Croatia and Spain - the other teams in the group - having met earlier today and still lying in wait for them. Follow all the latest updates and team news from Italy vs Albania below along with all the match action:
On the eve of Euro 2024, Scotland captain Andy Robertson asked ‘what’s the worst that could happen?’ as he reflected on a record of underperformance at major tournaments and the chance to create history in Germany. By half-time on the opening night in Munich, imaginations were being tested at the Allianz Arena as a rampant host nation tore Scotland apart. Three goals down, reduced to 10 after Ryan Porteous was sent off, the worst that could happen against Germany became the fear of six or seven.
A mere 5-1 defeat remained a humbling night, an evening where Scotland suddenly woke up to the chasm in quality between themselves and their hosts. So much for talking up the chances of making life difficult for Germany and having a plan to frustrate them on the opening night. Manager Steve Clarke admitted Scotland “let ourselves down”. Robertson conceded Scotland “got it all wrong” in their first half performance. “We didn’t show up, we weren’t aggressive enough, and we let good players get on the ball,” the captain said.
On the worst possible start for Scotland
Euro 2024: Jamal Musiala signals the arrival of Germany’s new generation
If the start to 2006 was a famous “summer fairytale” for Germany, this could be the beginning of an even better story. It doesn’t want for youthful joy, either, as witnessed by the standing ovation for Jamal Musiala. For Scotland, there was only grim reality. There were some familiarities to that, too.
They at least had something like a belated shot, and a goal, to at least make this 5-1. It could really have been so much worse. It couldn’t have gone much better for Germany. This opening game of Euro 2024 had the feel of a properly big event beforehand, as illustrated by Sir Alex Ferguson’s message before a raucous Flower of Scotland, but he had to witness an occasion that solely became about how big the defeat would be. Scotland were fortunate to escape with a mere four-goal loss. Everyone else was fortunate to witness Musiala.
Report by Miguel Delaney in Munich on a perfect start for hosts Germany in Group A.
Jamal Musiala signals the arrival of new Germany with thrashing of Scotland
Germany 5-1 Scotland: Young stars Musiala and Florian Wirtz scored early goals for the hosts before Scotland’s Ryan Porteous was sent off for a horror tackle on a disastrous night
Euro 2024 players to watch: Dominik Szoboszlai
The undisputed star in the Hungary side, Szoboszlai successfully made the step to the Premier League and enjoyed an impressive start to his first season at Liverpool, even earning comparisons to Steven Gerrard in his first few months at Anfield. A hamstring injury over the winter lingered into the spring and rather stalled his progress, which is a concern as Szoboszlai prepares to lead his country into the Euros. But when fit and firing, few midfielders in the world offer more variety than the 23-year-old, with energy, dribbling, passing and a ferocious strike from distance. Hungary will need a few moments of his magic.
Euro 2024 players to watch: Granit Xhaka
A player who often doesn’t get the respect that he deserves, but maybe that is starting to change after helping Leverkusen to an unbeaten Bundesliga title in what was an unforgettable debut season in Germany. Now 31, Xhaka flourished in his new home after leaving Arsenal last summer and offered important leadership to Leverkusen as they closed in on an historic achievement in club football. His role for Switzerland is similar: this will be Xhaka’s sixth major tournament and his experience will be vital if they are to make it out of Group A.
Predicted line-ups
Switzerland XI: Sommer; Schar, Akanji, Rodriguez; Widmer, Freuler, Xhaka, Ndoye; Shaqiri, Vargas; Amdouni
Hungary XI: Gulacsi; Lang, Orban, Szalai; Nego, A. Nagy, Schafer, Kerkez; Szoboszlai, Sallai; Vargas
Hungary team news
Hungary captain Dominik Szoboszlai carried a slight hamstring injury into the opener after going off against Israel as a precaution. The Liverpool star will operate alongside Roland Sallai.
The 3-4-2-1 formation should see Adam Lang, Willi Orban and Attila Szalai at the back, with Peter Gulacsi between the sticks. Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez should provide a threat at wing-backs, while Barnabas Varga, who has been in prolific form for Ferencvaros this season, brings a threat in the final third.
Switzerland team news
Steven Zuber is a major doubt after sustaining a calf injury in the friendly draw with Austria.
But Monaco pair Breel Embolo and Denis Zakaria are back in full training this week and bring further options for Murat Yakin.
Hungary vs Switzerland: TV channel
Hungary take on Switzerland on Saturday 15 June 2024, in Cologne with a kick-off time of 2pm BST.
How can I watch it?
The match will be shown live in the UK on ITV 1 and STV, with coverage starting at 1:15pm. The game can also be streamed live on ITVX. Every match at Euro 2024 is free-to-air on BBC or ITV (and STV) in the UK. You can find a full list of which channel is showing each match here.
Hungary kickstart their Euro 2024 campaign with a match against Switzerland.
Dominik Szoboszlai will become the youngest captain in the tournament’s history when he leads his side out in the Group A clash in Cologne.
Marco Rossi’s Hungary side were unbeaten in qualifying and their two victories over England in the Nations League in 2022, including a 4-0 thrashing at Molineux, showed how much of a threat they can be. After enduring a ‘group of death’ in 2020, with France, Germany and Portugal, Hungary will be looking for an improved performance.
Switzerland had an impressive performance in 2020, when they stunned France on penalties in the round of 16 before being knocked out by Spain in the quarter-finals.
Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:
Hungary vs Switzerland - Euro 2024 LIVE
Good morning and welcome to the first full day of action from Euro 2024 - we’ll have every kick covered right here on The Independent.
Later today we’ve got the two openers from Group B coming up, with Spain facing Croatia and Italy playing Albania, but before that it’s the second Group A clash following hosts Germany playing Scotland last night.
It’s Hungary against Switzerland, with a 2pm kick-off (BST), and it could prove a crucial match even at this early stage in the search for a knock-out place.
