Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Nedim Bajrami scored for Albania against Italy after just 23 seconds in the fastest goal in European Championship history.

The Azzurri were shocked in the first minute of their title defence at Euro 2024 in Dortmund.

Federico Dimarco took a throw-in back towards Gigi Donnarumma’s goal. But it lacked enough power to reach a teammate, with Bajrami quick to pounce.

The finish was too powerful, despite hitting the inside of the near post, with the Albania fans celebrating wildly at the Westfalenstadion.

Bajrami rushed to the stands to celebrate with Albania’s supporters, who had taken up the majority of seats to create a raucous atmosphere.

But Sylvinho’s side would not lead for long, with Alessandro Bastoni equalising 10 minutes later.

And Luciano Spalletti’s side completed the comeback after 16 minutes when Nico Barella struck to put the champions ahead.

The previous fastest goal in European Championship history was scored by Dmitri Kirichenko, who required 67 seconds to break the deadlock back in 2004.

Kirichenko’s goal helped secure victory over Greece in what was a consolation match given Russia were already eliminated and their opponents would go on to shock the world and win the tournament.