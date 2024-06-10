Macron’s gamble begs some uncomfortable questions about the future of Europe

President Emmanuel Macron has been, since Angela Merkel’s retirement as Germany’s chancellor in 2021, the pre-eminent political personality in Europe. Heading the EU’s only nuclear power, in charge of its second biggest economy and assuming the traditional French posture of political leadership, Mr Macron has shown a sure touch… at least in European affairs.

Lately, he has taken it upon himself to stiffen European resistance to Russian aggression in Ukraine, after an earlier unsuccessful attempt to become the Putin-whisperer. Mr Macron is still a powerful figure, at home as well as abroad. After all, he placed himself at the head of a breakaway centrist vehicle, En Marche!, now renamed Renaissance, and, against the odds, captured the Elysee Palace. In 2022, he secured a second presidential term – again, against the odds. He lost his parliamentary majority soon after, but his grip on his country’s affairs, despite some dismal polling, remained firm.

Has he now lost that grip? At first sight, his surprise decision to hold fresh elections to the French parliament appeared an act of panic in response to disastrous results for Renaissance and its allies in the European elections. The pronounced swing to the hard right, mirroring a similar humiliation of Olaf Scholz in Germany, is certainly a clear repudiation of the president’s record. Faced with such a popular vote of no confidence in his leadership, Mr Macron’s call for another such vote in quick succession looks a little quixotic. Indeed, on the face of it, it seems to have been inspired by a similar decision by the British prime minister, calling an earlier general election than widely assumed – and which is not going well. Surely, observers wondered, Macron can’t have done a Sunak?