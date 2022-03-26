Why aren’t England wearing names on their shirts?

England are playing the second half of their international friendly match with Switzerland at Wembley without names on the back of their shirts as part of a campaign to raise awareness of Alzheimer’s disease.

The match itself has been officially renamed the Alzheimer’s Society International and the players’ gesture is designed to highlight how sufferers of the disease forget precious memories as well as everyday things including the names of their favourite footballers. The shirts will be auctioned to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society.

It is estimated that around 900,000 people currently live with dementia in the UK, and Alzheimer’s is the most common cause of dementia.

Kate Lee, CEO at Alzheimer’s Society: “As the squad walk out in these thought-provoking shirts, we hope it will get fans up and down the country to sit up and take note of the reality of living with dementia. Football should be unforgettable – I hope it makes a massive impact that ripples from the Royal Box to the stands and into homes across the nation, inspiring people to support our work to raise awareness and reduce stigma and help us make sure no-one faces dementia alone.”

Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate handed debuts to defensive duo Kyle Walker-Peters and Marc Guehi against Switzerland, while the latter’s Crystal Palace teammate Conor Gallagher won only his second cap.

Man City centre-back John Stones had also been due to start but suffered an injury in the warm-up, being replaced by Arsenal’s Benjamin White instead.

It was White who was beaten aerially for the game’s opening goal, with Breel Embolo heading in Xherdan Shaqiri’s cross to give Switzerland the lead on 22 minutes.

The visitors also hit the crossbar and post as they showed the greater organisation and attacking intent in the opening period, with Southgate’s side having work to do to get themselves back on track - and Luke Shaw firing in a much-needed equaliser just before half-time.

If you, or anyone you know is worried about their memory, go to alzheimers.org.uk to get support.