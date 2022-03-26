(AFP via Getty Images)

Follow all the action as England face Switzerland as Gareth Soutgate’s squad continue their preparations for the Qatar World Cup later this year.

England secured their place at the World Cup via a stellar qualifying campaign, winning seven out of eight games to top the group, with Southgate now refining his squad for the tournament. There are unlikely to be huge changes to the side that came so close to glory at the Euros last summer, but the likes of Marc Guehi, Tyrick Mitchell and Kyle Walker-Peters will all have the chance to state their case after receiving maiden call-ups to the senior squad.

There are some notable absentees from the squad, with Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho both left out, while Ben White will be hoping to put pressure on Harry Maguire’s position in central defence amid the Manchester United captain’s torrid run of form. Tammy Abraham has been in prolific form this season for Roma and has established himself as the clear second-choice striker behind Harry Kane, however, his withdrawal due to injury has instead presented Ollie Watkins with another chance to make an impression. Reece James, Kyle Walker, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Aaron Ramsdale are also all unavailable.

Follow all the latest updates below from England vs Switzerland: