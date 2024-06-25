Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Gary Neville has warned England manager Gareth Southgate against mishandling the young talent in his England squad, after the Three Lions laboured to a 0-0 draw against Slovenia in their final group match.

Speaking on ITV after the game, Neville said that players such as Kobbie Mainoo, Phil Foden and Cole Palmer are “massive talents”, and stressed that England “really can’t mishandle” such players.

“We looked so basic in the first half. We didn’t get the result but we glimpsed what we can be,” he said.

“These lads are there staring you in the face now,” he added. “We need someone in there who will get us playing”.

“The fact that we’ve got Pickford, Stones Rice and Kane down the spine, to have those young lads around them is helpful.”

Neville claimed that he is “certain [Kobbie] Mainoo will start in the next game”, while Roy Keane was similarly glowing in his assessment of England’s young talent, stating that he thinks Cole Palmer “has that x-factor”.

“Brilliant players affect the game. Every time he gets the ball, you think something is going to happen. He’ll think he should be in that starting eleven.”

Ange Postecoglou agreed, saying that “every one of his incursions takes somebody out of the game. His first thought is how can I eliminate one of the opposition”.

“If a young player is coming through bashing the door down, you’ve just got to let them through,” the Australian added. “They need to be thrown out there to play”.

Speaking after the game, England captain Harry Kane stated that qualifying top of the group “was the aim before the tournament”.

“Top the group and control our own destiny - that’s what we’ve done. We played a lot better on the ball and more energy than the first two games but couldn’t find the final pass,” Kane said.

“We just lacked that final bit of quality on the cross or finish. We created some half-chances and maybe could have done better but they defended well.”