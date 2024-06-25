Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

England played out a drab 0-0 draw with Slovenia in Cologne as Group C concluded on a stifling night in north Germany.

The Three Lions got off to a slow start, with a largely uneventful first half offering up one dangerous delivery from Kieran Trippier and a disallowed goal after some invention from Phil Foden.

The lack of tempo, movement and creativity continued in the second half even with the addition of Kobbie Mainoo and then Cole Palmer, with England struggling to create clear-cut chances across the entirety of the 90 minutes.

England managed to grab first place in Group C thanks to the result in the other game between Denmark and Serbia, but there were audible boos at the full-time whistle as Gareth Southgate’s struggles continue at Euro 2024.

But how did each player perform? Here are The Independent’s player ratings:

ENGLAND (4-2-3-1)

Jordan Pickford – 7

Rarely had anything to do but he kept his focus well.

Kyle Walker – 6

Did nothing wrong in defence but offered next to nothing in attack despite his best efforts.

Pickford was visibly frustrated throughout the game ( Getty Images )

John Stones – 7

Was rarely troubled but seems to have built a fairly strong partnership with Guehi so far.

Marc Guehi – 6

Was mostly solid when called upon, providing some important blocks and winning possession on occasion, but his booking was a result of a needless mistake and he gave away a dangerous free-kick.

Kieran Trippier –6

An early booking meant that the Newcastle man had to be especially careful, and it affected his overall performance. Delivered a couple of dangerous crosses, but can only do so much when played out of his natural position.

Declan Rice –6

Did the job required of him in defence but contributed very little in advanced areas.

Conor Gallagher – 5

Perhaps not his fault due to the system, but he was simply ineffective and didn’t contribute enough when England had the ball. Another experiment that has failed for Southgate, though his time will likely come in games of a different nature.

Bukayo Saka – 6

Was often tasked with being the primary creator in the side, and was unlucky that Foden had drifted offside for the disallowed goal. Couldn’t replicate the performance of his first two games.

Jude Bellingham – 6

Was strangely anonymous throughout though improved in the second half. Frequently switched positions and looked like he was lacking direction from the manager.

Jude Bellingham took a while to settle in to the game, ( Getty Images )

Phil Foden – 6

Was once again the one looking to make something happen for England, but it wasn’t his night. Full of energy but just couldn’t find that final bit of quality.

Harry Kane – 6

Kane has been a symbol of England’s struggles so far this tournament, as he was once again tonight. Has not been his usual self and was not in the ‘right’ position in the box on a couple of occasions.

Harry Kane had a quiet game ( Getty Images )

England continued to be stifled in the second half, even after the introduction of Mainoo and Palmer ( The FA via Getty Images )

Substitutes:

Kobbie Mainoo – 6

Was an improvement on Gallagher and did his hopes of gaining a starting place no harm. Linked well with Palmer and Bellingham at times, but is another victim of probably being the wrong player for the ‘system’.

Cole Palmer – 7

Within 10 minutes of coming on, had played two passes that showed real invention. Occupied defenders, dovetailed well and was one of England’s only threats.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – N/A

Not given enough time to affect the game.

Anthony Gordon – N/A

Another who has not been given sufficient opportunity.

Anthony Gordon was one of a few subs who came on too late into the game ( Getty Images )

SLOVENIA (4-4-2)

Jan Oblak – 7

Made no mistakes and kept his focus well throughout.

Žan Karničnik – 7

Got forward well at times in the first half but was limited to more defending in the second period.

Vanja Drkušić – 6

Did the job that was required of him as Slovenia stifled England and played for the draw.

Jaka Bijol – 6

Misjudged Kane’s movement to give away a dangerous free-kick. A decent effort from the Slovenia defence, but it was helped by England’s lack of creativity.

Erik Janža – 5

Gave away a couple of free-kicks and didn’t offer enough to support the attack.

Petar Stojanović – 6

Another who provided little threat, though that was arguably not his role tonight. Nevertheless, fairly anonymous.

Adam Čerin – 6

Helped to link defence and attack in the first half and helped out in defence.

Timi Max Elšnik – 6

Played a similar role to Cerin and did fine when called upon.

Andraž Šporar provided plenty of threat for Slovenia, and linked play well when called upon ( Getty Images )

Jan Mlakar - 5

Provided little threat down the left but helped out in defence.

Andraž Šporar – 7

Consistently linked up play well when called upon, though his efforts were limited by those of the team around him.

Benjamin Šeško – 6

Anonymous throughout and was outshone by his strike partner. Didn’t get the opportunity to showcase his obvious talents.

Substitutes:

Josip Ilicic – N/A

Came on late when Slovenia had already decided they were happy with a point.

Josip Ilicic made his major tournament return after a few years out ( Getty Images )

Jon Gorenc Stanković – 6

Carried out his role of helping the defence.

Žan Celar – N/A

Not given enough time to make a real contribution.

Jure Balkovec – N/A

Not given enough time.