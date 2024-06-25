Conor Gallagher is set to start for England against Slovenia ( The FA via Getty Images )

England look to immediately bounce back from a disappointing 1-1 draw with Denmark last week as they face Slovenia in their final group game at Euro 2024 tonight.

Gareth Southgate’s side sit top of the group on four points, knowing that a win will take them through in first place and straight to a last-16 tie in Gelsenkirchen on 30 June. But before them stands a plucky Slovenia side who were unlucky not to beat Serbia in their most recent group game. Having drawn their first game to Denmark, they sit on two points and know that a win (and perhaps even a draw) will see them into the round of 16.

The Three Lions have put themselves in a decent position in the group, but the pressure is on as nothing other than a win – and perhaps one that reminds us of their previous billing among the tournament favourites – will be enough for many back at home.

Follow all the latest updates from England’s final group game below.