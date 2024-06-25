England booed off after drab goalless draw with Slovenia at Euro 2024

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

England’s players were booed off after a 0-0 draw with Slovenia as fans made their displeasure known at the end of a drab showing in Cologne.

After heavy criticism for ponderous performances against both Serbia and Denmark, Gareth Southgate’s side were again lacklustre in their third and final Euro 2024 group game.

A point may have secured progression to the knockout rounds as Group C winners, but a team tipped by many ahead of the tournament to contend are yet to sparkle in Germany.

Boos could be heard both at the half-time interval and after referee Clement Turpin sounded the final whistle to bring the stalemate to an end.

Gareth Southgate had made a single change to his starting side, introducing Conor Gallagher to a malfunctioning midfield.

But the England manager abandoned his new combination after just 45 minutes, replacing the Chelsea man with Kobbie Mainoo.

Cole Palmer and Anthony Gordon were also introduced for their first minutes of the tournament during the second half as Southgate sought a breakthrough, but it was not forthcoming.

Jude Bellingham struggled to make an impact with England below their best again ( Getty Images )

The closest they came on another frustrating night was Bukayo Saka’s disallowed first half goal, chalked off with Phil Foden clearly offside in the build-up.

The neat passing move that set up Saka’s tap-in was a rarity across 90 minutes that again provoked more questions about England’s future at the tournament.

By topping their group, Southgate’s team have at least avoided the top half of the draw, which looks tougher on paper with Spain, Germany, France and Portugal the favourites for the quarter-finals.

England will instead face a third-placed team from Group D, E or F in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday 30 June.

Denmark and Slovenia also progress from Group C.