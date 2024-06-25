England vs Slovenia referee: Who is Euro 2024 official Clement Turpin?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Clement Turpin will take charge of England’s game against Slovenia at Euro 2024 tonight.

The experienced French referee, who took charge of the 2022 Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool, is officiating at his fifth major tournament this summer. He also took charge of the tournament opener between Germany and Scotland, sending off defender Ryan Porteous.

The 42-year-old refereed two matches each at Euro 2016, 2018 World Cup and Euro 2020 and took charge of his first international major tournament knockout game at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, when Brazil beat South Korea.

Turpin will lead an all-French officiating crew, inlcuding a French VAR.

See below for the officiating team in full for England vs Slovenia

Referee: Clement Turpin (FRA)

Assistant Referees: Nicolas Danos (FRA) and Benjamin Pages (FRA)

Video Assistant Referee: Jérôme Brisard (FRA)

Clement Turpin will be the referee for England vs Slovenia ( Getty Images )

What TV channel is it on?

England v Slovenia will be shown on ITV1 with coverage starting at 6.45pm. The match can also be streamed live online via the ITVX platform and app. You can find a full list of which channel is showing each match here.