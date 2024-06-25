England vs Slovenia referee: Who is Euro 2024 official Clement Turpin?
The experienced French referee took charge of Scotland’s defeat to Germany in the opening game
Clement Turpin will take charge of England’s game against Slovenia at Euro 2024 tonight.
The experienced French referee, who took charge of the 2022 Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool, is officiating at his fifth major tournament this summer. He also took charge of the tournament opener between Germany and Scotland, sending off defender Ryan Porteous.
The 42-year-old refereed two matches each at Euro 2016, 2018 World Cup and Euro 2020 and took charge of his first international major tournament knockout game at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, when Brazil beat South Korea.
Turpin will lead an all-French officiating crew, inlcuding a French VAR.
See below for the officiating team in full for England vs Slovenia
Referee: Clement Turpin (FRA)
Assistant Referees: Nicolas Danos (FRA) and Benjamin Pages (FRA)
Video Assistant Referee: Jérôme Brisard (FRA)
What TV channel is it on?
England v Slovenia will be shown on ITV1 with coverage starting at 6.45pm. The match can also be streamed live online via the ITVX platform and app. You can find a full list of which channel is showing each match here.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments