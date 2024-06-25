Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

England vs Slovenia referee: Who is Euro 2024 official Clement Turpin?

The experienced French referee took charge of Scotland’s defeat to Germany in the opening game

Kieran Jackson
Tuesday 25 June 2024 18:36
Comments
Close
Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer respond to Harry Kane's 'not won anything' jibe after criticism

Clement Turpin will take charge of England’s game against Slovenia at Euro 2024 tonight.

The experienced French referee, who took charge of the 2022 Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool, is officiating at his fifth major tournament this summer. He also took charge of the tournament opener between Germany and Scotland, sending off defender Ryan Porteous.

The 42-year-old refereed two matches each at Euro 2016, 2018 World Cup and Euro 2020 and took charge of his first international major tournament knockout game at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, when Brazil beat South Korea.

Turpin will lead an all-French officiating crew, inlcuding a French VAR.

See below for the officiating team in full for England vs Slovenia

Recommended

Referee: Clement Turpin (FRA)

Assistant Referees: Nicolas Danos (FRA) and Benjamin Pages (FRA)

Video Assistant Referee: Jérôme Brisard (FRA)

Clement Turpin will be the referee for England vs Slovenia
Clement Turpin will be the referee for England vs Slovenia (Getty Images)

What TV channel is it on?

England v Slovenia will be shown on ITV1 with coverage starting at 6.45pm. The match can also be streamed live online via the ITVX platform and app. You can find a full list of which channel is showing each match here.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in