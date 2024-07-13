Gary Lineker confirms BBC line-up for Euro 2024 final with surprise guest

Support truly

Gary Lineker, who will lead the BBC’s flagship coverage of the Euro 2024 final on Sunday night, has revealed who will be joining him in the studio.

The BBC’s studio throughout the tournament has been based in an ideal location right in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, the same city where the final will be held at the Olympiastadion. They will have a location inside the impressive stadium for Sunday’s match.

Throughout the tournament, the BBC and ITV have alternated which matches each broadcaster has shown, but both will be showing the final.

Lineker revealed his presenting team on the Rest Is Football podcast, saying: “It’ll be a buzz on the BBC, we’ll all be there.

“Alan (Shearer) will be co-commentating, you (Rio Ferdinand) will be with me, we’re on the ground, right behind the goal on a platform.

“Juan Mata is joining us, which is great, he’s such a likeable and intelligent human being.

“It’s going to be exciting.”

England reached the final after overcoming the Netherlands in the semi-finals, when Ollie Watkins netted a stunning late winner to send Harry Kane and teammates through to their second major final under Gareth Southgate.

Spain on the other hand, have had an arguably more difficult route, beating hosts Germany and World Cup finalists France on their road to Berlin.

Southgate will want to deliver the England men’s team’s first major trophy since 1966, after his side came agonisingly close three years ago, when they lost on penalties in the final against Italy at Wembley.

During that final a peak of 31 million people tuned in, making it the most-watched TV event since Princess Diana’s funeral, and on that occasion, the BBC picked up 25 million (81 per cent) of the audience, compared to ITV’s 5.9 million.