Gary Lineker shocks Euros viewers with crude Ronaldo joke

Gary Lineker shocked viewers at the Euros when he made a joke about Cristiano Ronaldo as he received treatment for an injury.

The Portugal player was receiving help from two physios when the commentator chimed in: “He has two masseuses on his legs there! What’s going on there? One on each leg...Thankfully, he hasn’t got three.”

The joke sparked laughter around the BBC studio on Friday night (5 July), with Rio Ferdinand heard cackling in the background.

Ronaldo’s home country was knocked out of the tournament by the end of the game, losing against France during penalties.