Euro 2024 fixtures: Schedule, results and kick-off times at European Championship
Every group match to be played in Germany and including planned dates for knockout stages
Euro 2024 is upon us, 24 nations having qualified each with a guaranteed three matches to play in the group stage – but a handful of them dreaming of going the distance, hopeful of playing a full seven matches and triumphing in Berlin on 14 July.
Another summer of football action will see the likes of England, Spain, France and hosts Germany all go head to head across the course of a month, each hoping to be the country which displaces Italy as reigning continental champions.
Here is the full schedule for Euro 2024, plus below you can see day-by-day fixtures and times (BST) in text form, with the knockout games and reports to be included as the tournament progresses.
Friday, June 14
Group A, Munich: Germany 5-1 Scotland
June 15
Group A, Cologne: Hungary 1-3 Switzerland
Group B, Berlin: Spain 3-0 Croatia
Group B, Dortmund: Italy 2-1 Albania
June 16
Group D, Hamburg: Poland 1-2 Netherlands
Group C, Stuttgart: Slovenia 1-1 Denmark
Group C, Gelsenkirchen: Serbia 0-1 England
June 17
Group E, Munich: Romania 3-0 Ukraine
Group E, Frankfurt: Belgium 0-1 Slovakia
Group D, Dusseldorf: Austria 0-1 France
June 18
Group F, Dortmund: Turkey 3-1 Georgia
Group F, Leipzig: Portugal 2-1 Czechia
June 19
Group B, Hamburg: Croatia 2-2 Albania
Group A, Stuttgart: Germany 2-0 Hungary
Group A, Cologne: Scotland 1-1 Switzerland
June 20
Group C, Munich: Slovenia 1-1 Serbia
Group C, Frankfurt: Denmark 1-1 England
Group B, Gelsenkirchen: Spain 1-0 Italy
June 21
Group E, Dusseldorf: Slovakia 1-2 Ukraine
Group D, Berlin: Poland 1-3 Austria
Group D, Leipzig: Netherlands 0-0 France
June 22
Group F, Hamburg: Georgia 1-1 Czechia
Group F, Dortmund: Turkey 0-3 Portugal
Group E, Cologne: Belgium 2-0 Romania
June 23
Group A, Frankfurt: Switzerland 1-1 Germany
Group A, Stuttgart: Scotland 0-1 Hungary
June 24
Group B, Leipzig: Croatia v Italy (2000)
Group B, Dusseldorf: Albania v Spain (2000)
June 25
Group D, Berlin: Netherlands v Austria (1700)
Group D, Dortmund: France v Poland (1700)
Group C, Cologne: England v Slovenia (2000)
Group C, Munich: Denmark v Serbia (2000)
June 26
Group E. Frankfurt: Slovakia v Romania (1700)
Group E, Stuttgart: Ukraine v Belgium (1700)
Group F, Hamburg: Czechia v Turkey (2000)
Group F, Gelsenkirchen: Georgia v Portugal (2000)
June 29
Round of 16, Berlin: Switzerland v runner-up Group B (1700)
Round of 16, Dortmund: Germany v runner-up Group C (2000)
June 30
Round of 16, Gelsenkirchen: winner Group C v third place Group D/E/F (1700)
Round of 16, Cologne: Spain v third place Group A/D/E/F (2000)
July 1
Round of 16, Dusseldorf: runner-up Group D v runner-up Group E (1700)
Round of 16, Frankfurt: Portugal v third place Group A/B/C (2000)
July 2
Round of 16, Munich: winner Group E v third place Group A/B/C/D (1700)
Round of 16, Leipzig: winner Group D v runner-up Group F (2000)
July 5
Quarter-final, Stuttgart: winner round-of-16 match 3 v winner round-of-16 match 1 (1700)
Quarter-final, Hamburg: winner round-of-16 match 5 v winner round-of-16 match 6 (2000)
July 6
Quarter-final, Dusseldorf: winner round-of-16 match 4 v winner round-of-16 match 2 (1700)
Quarter-final, Berlin: winner round-of-16 match 7 v winner round-of-16 match 8 (2000)
July 9
Semi-final, Munich: winner QF1 v winner QF2 (2000)
July 10
Semi-final Dortmund: winner QF3 v winner QF4 (2000)
July 14
Final, Berlin (2000)
