England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton tests positive for Covid before Spain quarter-final

The 21-year-old Aston Villa player will be “monitored regularly with a view to returning to the squad as soon as possible”.

Phil Medlicott
Tuesday 19 July 2022 10:34
Comments
Hannah Hampton has made two senior England appearances (Nigel French/PA)
Hannah Hampton has made two senior England appearances (Nigel French/PA)
(PA Wire)

England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton has tested positive for coronavirus ahead of Wednesday’s Euro 2022 quarter-final against Spain.

The Football Association said the 21-year-old Aston Villa player would be “monitored regularly with a view to returning to the squad as soon as possible”.

Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman did not attend last Friday’s 5-0 group-stage win over Northern Ireland at St Mary’s following a positive Covid test, and she may well be absent again for Wednesday’s contest at the Amex Stadium.

On Monday the Dutchwoman watched training from a distance with a mask on.

Twice-capped Hampton, who has been on the bench for England’s three Euros games so far, is the second player in the squad to test positive for the virus during the campaign, with defender Lotte Wubben-Moy having also done so before missing the second match, against Norway.

