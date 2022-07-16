England Women’s coach Sarina Wiegman has tested positive for Covid just hours before her side’s Euro 2022 game against Northern Ireland.

Having led the Lionesses to a 1-0 win against Austria and an 8-0 demolition of Norway over the past 10 days, the Dutchwoman is now set to miss the tournament hosts’ final group-stage match.

A statement released by the FA on Friday morning read: “England Head Coach Sarina Wiegman has tested positive for Covid and will undertake a period of recovery at the squad’s base camp.