Sarina Wiegman: England manager tests positive for Covid to rock Euro 2022 bid
The news comes just hours before the Lionesses’ final group-stage fixture, against Northern Ireland
England Women’s coach Sarina Wiegman has tested positive for Covid just hours before her side’s Euro 2022 game against Northern Ireland.
Having led the Lionesses to a 1-0 win against Austria and an 8-0 demolition of Norway over the past 10 days, the Dutchwoman is now set to miss the tournament hosts’ final group-stage match.
A statement released by the FA on Friday morning read: “England Head Coach Sarina Wiegman has tested positive for Covid and will undertake a period of recovery at the squad’s base camp.
