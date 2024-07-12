Support truly

England will face Spain in the Euro 2024 final on Sunday as the Three Lions aim to end their more than half-century-long wait for a major trophy.

Gareth Southgate’s squad has experienced a rollercoaster ride in Germany this summer, stumbling through the group stage with two lacklustre draws.

A dramatic overhead kick by Jude Bellingham in the final moments of the round of 16 saved them from a disappointing exit.

Since then, England has found their rhythm, with an improved performance that saw them edge past Switzerland on penalties, followed by another step up to defeat the Netherlands on Wednesday.

Ollie Watkins’ superb last-minute strike secured a 2-1 victory, propelling England into the final – but are they able to step up again to win the tournament?

Miguel has plenty of experience following England at major tournaments. He will be able to give you the inside track on the team preparations for the final, as well as his views on the mood in the camp and the main talking points surrounding the Three Lions’ upcoming clash against Spain.

Is now the time for Watkins and Cole Palmer to start? Can Southgate go ahead without skipper Harry Kane?

And how will the Three Lions deal with the threat from wonderkid Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo and Nico Williams?

If you have any thoughts or a question for me, submit them now, or when I join you live at 4pm on Sunday 14 July for the “Ask Me Anything” event.

Register to submit your question in the comments box under this article. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments section to leave your question. For a full guide on how to comment click here.

Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they may be hidden until I join the conversation to answer them. Then join us live on this page at 4pm as I tackle as many questions as I can.