England take on Spain in the quarter-finals of Euro 2022 tonight as the knockout stages of the competition kick off in Brighton.

The Lionesses enjoyed a record-breaking group phase as they won all three of their matches and scored 14 goals in the process.

It was highlighted by a stunning 8-0 demolition of Norway and Sarina Wiegman’s side will be full of confidence as they face the pre-tournament favourites Spain.

La Roja are vulnerable, however, and only squeezed through to the knockout rounds after a nervy 1-0 win over Denmark.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match tonight.

When is England vs Spain?

The match will kick off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 20 July. It will be played at the Amex Stadium, Brighton.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BBC One, with coverage starting from 7:30pm. It will also be shown live on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

What is the team news?

Sarina Wiegman is “very hopeful” of being on the touchline for England’s Euro 2022 quarter-final after her positive Covid-19 test. However, her line-up selection should not carry such uncertainty. Wiegman has named the same starting team for each of England’s three matches so far and there is little reason to see that changing here. Reserve goalkeeper Hannah Hampton is out, however, after testing positive for Covid-19.

Spain, meanwhile, face some tough decisions. Left back Olga Carmona and winger Marta Cardona made positive contributions from the bench against Denmark and could start. Spain manager Jorge Vilda rotated his front three throughout the group stages and after Julia Garcia’s struggles in the central striker role, Esther Gonzalez could be brought back into the side.

Predicted line-ups

England: Earps; Bronze, Bright, Williamson, Daly; Walsh, Stanway; Kirby; Hemp, White, Mead

Spain: Panos; Batlle, Paredes, Leon, Carmona; Bonmatí, Guijarro,Caldentey; Del Castillo, Gonzalez, Cardona

Odds

England: 10/11

Draw: 5/2

Spain: 11/4

Prediction

England are favourites and with good reason. Spain have not been the same side without Alexia Putellas and Jenni Hermoso and England’s pressing from midfield, pace on the weeks, and ruthlessness in front of goal are all big red flags for a team who have struggled with defensive transitions. If England are on it, like they were against Norway, then this could be another big victory. England 3-0 Spain