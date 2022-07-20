England vs Spain LIVE: Euro 2022 team news, line-ups and more tonight

(The FA via Getty Images)

Euro 2022 has reached the knock-out stages and it’s England’s turn first up to try and reach the last four, as they face Spain in the quarter-finals at the Amex Stadium in Brighton. Both these nations were seen as potential winners at the outset of the competition, especially prior to Spanish midfielder Alexia Putellas suffering a long-term knee injury, while the likes of big-hitters Germany, Sweden and Netherlands remain in the knockouts too and will hope to go the distance.

During the group stage, England eased past Austria, Norway and Nothern Ireland without conceding a single goal, but the real tests start from this point on for Sarina Wiegman’s side. The head coach should be back on the sidelines too after recovering from Covid, though goalkeeper Hannah Hampton has now tested positive too.

As for Spain, they finished second in Group B behind Germany, beating Denmark and Finland but knowing they need an improvement from this point onward to go deep into the competition. Follow all the latest news, build-up and line-ups ahead of England vs Spain at Euro 2022 below: