England vs Spain LIVE: Euro 2022 team news, line-ups and more tonight
Follow all the quarter-final action live as the Lionesses attempt to reach the last four
Euro 2022 has reached the knock-out stages and it’s England’s turn first up to try and reach the last four, as they face Spain in the quarter-finals at the Amex Stadium in Brighton. Both these nations were seen as potential winners at the outset of the competition, especially prior to Spanish midfielder Alexia Putellas suffering a long-term knee injury, while the likes of big-hitters Germany, Sweden and Netherlands remain in the knockouts too and will hope to go the distance.
During the group stage, England eased past Austria, Norway and Nothern Ireland without conceding a single goal, but the real tests start from this point on for Sarina Wiegman’s side. The head coach should be back on the sidelines too after recovering from Covid, though goalkeeper Hannah Hampton has now tested positive too.
As for Spain, they finished second in Group B behind Germany, beating Denmark and Finland but knowing they need an improvement from this point onward to go deep into the competition. Follow all the latest news, build-up and line-ups ahead of England vs Spain at Euro 2022 below:
England face Spain in first Women’s Euros quarter-final
After a slow start to their Euro 2022 campaign, when they edged past Austria 1-0, England have been in incredible form in their last two group games.
An 8-0 mauling of Norway was followed by a 5-0 thrashing of Northern Ireland to put Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses top of Group A.
They kick off the quarter-final stage against Spain who finished second in Group B with victories over Finland and Denmark and a loss to Germany in the group stages.
Who will be the first team into the semi-finals?
England face first real test of Euro 2022 against Spain as knockouts begin
Their 14 goals scored in the group stage was the most by one team in a Women’s European Championship. Their eight against Norway secured the biggest win in this tournament’s history, breaking their own record. Another rout against Northern Ireland made them the first to score five or more in consecutive Euros games. These records, smashed in the space of 10 days or so, are all the more impressive given the fact they kept three straight clean sheets at the other end.
If their last three games of this tournament go as well as the first three, England will win their first Women’s Euro at a canter.
If only it were that simple. Sarina Wiegman’s side may have made things look easy up to this point but they are about to become a whole lot harder. Expectations were high to start with but now they are even higher. All the good work of the group stage will be for nothing if the journey ends before the Wembley final a week on Sunday. And even if the Lionesses’ odds of glory have shortened drastically, making them well-fancied to go all the way, most people’s pre-tournament favourites await in the quarter-finals.
Mark Critchley breaks down England’s latest challenge:
England face first real test of Euro 2022 against Spain as knockouts begin
England’s performances during the group stages have increased expectations, and although Spain have so far underwhelmed, they possess a unique threat
Key talking points as England and Spain battle it out for place in Euro 2022 semi-finals
England and Spain will battle it out for a place in the last four at Euro 2022 when the quarter-finals get under way on Wednesday evening.
Sarina Wiegman’s side, who plundered 14 goals in their three Group A matches, will take on a side ranked one place above them by FIFA at Brighton’s Amex Stadium as they continue their quest for glory.
Here, the PA news agency takes a look at what lies ahead.
Key talking points ahead of England vs Spain at Euro 2022
The Lionesses have scored 14 goals in their three games to date
England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton tests positive for Covid before Spain quarter-final
England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton has tested positive for coronavirus ahead of Wednesday’s Euro 2022 quarter-final against Spain.
The Football Association said the 21-year-old Aston Villa player would be “monitored regularly with a view to returning to the squad as soon as possible”.
Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman did not attend last Friday’s 5-0 group-stage win over Northern Ireland at St Mary’s following a positive Covid test, and she may well be absent again for Wednesday’s contest at the Amex Stadium.
On Monday the Dutchwoman watched training from a distance with a mask on.
Twice-capped Hampton, who has been on the bench for England’s three Euros games so far, is the second player in the squad to test positive for the virus during the campaign, with defender Lotte Wubben-Moy having also done so before missing the second match, against Norway.
England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton tests positive for Covid before Spain quarter-final
The 21-year-old Aston Villa player will be “monitored regularly with a view to returning to the squad as soon as possible”.
England head coach Sarina Wiegman ‘very hopeful’ of returning for Spain quarter-final
Sarina Wiegman is “very hopeful” of being on the touchline for England’s Euro 2022 quarter-final against Spain and feels well enough to return after her bout of Covid-19.
Wiegman tested positive on Friday and was forced to communicate with her technical staff remotely during the 5-0 win over Northern Ireland, which saw assistant Arjan Veurink taking charge.
The England head coach has been tested daily while watching training from afar to remain involved in preparations for Wednesday’s meeting with pre-tournament favourites Spain.
Wiegman will be able to resume her duties if she produces a negative test before the last-eight clash at the Amex Stadium. Hannah Hampton, England’s third-choice goalkeeper, also tested positive on Tuesday.
“I’m good, I’m feeling well. I’m actually ready to go but still have to wait,” Wiegman said. “I’m very hopeful but we’ll see what happens. We know if I can’t be there, I’ll be around in another way.”
Full report:
Sarina Wiegman ‘very hopeful’ of returning for Spain quarter-final
Wiegman hoping to return negative test before Wednesday’s last-eight clash
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies