England’s Euro 2022 campaign steps up another gear tonight as they face Spain in the quarter-finals.

The tournament hosts enjoyed a record-breaking group stage and are showing the form of potential winners of the competition.

But the knockout stages offers a different sort of pressure, with England’s Euro 2022 dreams now on the line against a dangerous Spain side.

Although La Roja have not hit the heights many expected before the tournament, Spain remain a dangerous side and England are without doubt facing their biggest test of the tournament tonight on the south coast.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is England vs Spain?

The match will kick off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 20 July. It will be played at the Amex Stadium, Brighton.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BBC One, with coverage starting from 7:30pm. It will also be shown live on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

What is the team news?

Sarina Wiegman is “very hopeful” of being on the touchline for England’s Euro 2022 quarter-final after her positive Covid-19 test. However, her line-up selection should not carry such uncertainty. Wiegman has named the same starting team for each of England’s three matches so far and there is little reason to see that changing here. Reserve goalkeeper Hannah Hampton is out, however, after testing positive for Covid-19.

Spain, meanwhile, face some tough decisions. Left back Olga Carmona and winger Marta Cardona made positive contributions from the bench against Denmark and could start. Spain manager Jorge Vilda rotated his front three throughout the group stages and after Julia Garcia’s struggles in the central striker role, Esther Gonzalez could be brought back into the side.

Predicted line-ups

England: Earps; Bronze, Bright, Williamson, Daly; Walsh, Stanway; Kirby; Hemp, White, Mead

Spain: Panos; Batlle, Paredes, Leon, Carmona; Bonmatí, Guijarro,Caldentey; Del Castillo, Gonzalez, Cardona

Odds

England: 10/11

Draw: 5/2

Spain: 11/4

Prediction

England are favourites and with good reason. Spain have not been the same side without Alexia Putellas and Jenni Hermoso and England’s pressing from midfield, pace on the weeks, and ruthlessness in front of goal are all big red flags for a team who have struggled with defensive transitions. If England are on it, like they were against Norway, then this could be another big victory. England 3-0 Spain