England vs Spain confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Euro 2022 fixture tonight

Everything you need to know as the Euro 2022 quarter-finals kick off

Jamie Braidwood
Wednesday 20 July 2022 18:54
Comments
Covid-hit Sarina Wiegman ‘very hopeful’ of making England’s Euros quarter-final

England kick off the knockout stages of Euro 2022 tonight as the Lionesses take on Spain in the quarter-finals in Brighton.

After a record-breaking group stage, England will face their biggest test of the tournament so far as they face a Spain side who are among the best in the world.

While La Roja have lost Alexia Putellas and Jenni Hermoso due to injury, England will need to be at their ruthless best to advance to the semi-finals.

LIVE: Follow England vs Spain in Euro 2022 quarter-finals

England qualified for the quarter-finals after scoring a record 14 goals in wins over Austria, Norway and Northern Ireland in their three group stage wins.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is England vs Spain?

The match will kick off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 20 July. It will be played at the Amex Stadium, Brighton.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BBC One, with coverage starting from 7:30pm. It will also be shown live on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Confirmed line-ups

England: Earps; Bronze, Bright, Williamson, Daly; Walsh, Stanway; Kirby; Hemp, White, Mead

Spain: Panos; Batlle, Paredes, Leon, Carmona; Bonmatí, Guijarro, Abelleira; Caldentey, Gonzalez, Cardona

Odds

England: 10/11

Draw: 5/2

Spain: 11/4

Prediction

England are favourites and with good reason. Spain have not been the same side without Alexia Putellas and Jenni Hermoso and England’s pressing from midfield, pace on the weeks, and ruthlessness in front of goal are all big red flags for a team who have struggled with defensive transitions. If England are on it, like they were against Norway, then this could be another big victory. England 3-0 Spain

