England kick off the knockout stages of Euro 2022 tonight as the Lionesses take on Spain in the quarter-finals in Brighton.

After a record-breaking group stage, England will face their biggest test of the tournament so far as they face a Spain side who are among the best in the world.

While La Roja have lost Alexia Putellas and Jenni Hermoso due to injury, England will need to be at their ruthless best to advance to the semi-finals.

England qualified for the quarter-finals after scoring a record 14 goals in wins over Austria, Norway and Northern Ireland in their three group stage wins.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is England vs Spain?

The match will kick off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 20 July. It will be played at the Amex Stadium, Brighton.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BBC One, with coverage starting from 7:30pm. It will also be shown live on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

What is the team news?

Sarina Wiegman is “very hopeful” of being on the touchline for England’s Euro 2022 quarter-final after her positive Covid-19 test. However, her line-up selection should not carry such uncertainty. Wiegman has named the same starting team for each of England’s three matches so far and there is little reason to see that changing here. Reserve goalkeeper Hannah Hampton is out, however, after testing positive for Covid-19.

Spain, meanwhile, face some tough decisions. Left back Olga Carmona and winger Marta Cardona made positive contributions from the bench against Denmark and could start. Spain manager Jorge Vilda rotated his front three throughout the group stages and after Julia Garcia’s struggles in the central striker role, Esther Gonzalez could be brought back into the side.

Predicted line-ups

England: Earps; Bronze, Bright, Williamson, Daly; Walsh, Stanway; Kirby; Hemp, White, Mead

Spain: Panos; Batlle, Paredes, Leon, Carmona; Bonmatí, Guijarro,Caldentey; Del Castillo, Gonzalez, Cardona

Odds

England: 10/11

Draw: 5/2

Spain: 11/4

Prediction

England are favourites and with good reason. Spain have not been the same side without Alexia Putellas and Jenni Hermoso and England’s pressing from midfield, pace on the weeks, and ruthlessness in front of goal are all big red flags for a team who have struggled with defensive transitions. If England are on it, like they were against Norway, then this could be another big victory. England 3-0 Spain